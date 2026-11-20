ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Mansour Festival returns to Abu Dhabi for its third edition from 26 to 29 November 2026 at Yas Gateway Park North. Organised by Bidaya with ADNOC as the Main Sponsor, the festival brings together national organisations and strategic partners to support an experience that combines entertainment and learning and celebrates families, children and creativity.

The sponsors and partners represent a range of sectors, reflecting the role of cross-sector collaboration in supporting events that bring together entertainment, social responsibility, sustainability and innovation. Their support helps deliver experiences that enhance quality of life and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a destination for family events.

ADNOC is the Main Sponsor, with Eventy and Nael Media as Strategic Partners, the Endowments and Minors Funds Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi) as Community Partner, Sanad as Aerospace Partner, Masdar as Sustainability Partner, and Mubadala Energy as Energy Partner.

The collaboration gives national organisations a greater role in events that serve families and communities. By bringing together expertise from different sectors, the partners help create opportunities for families to play, learn and create together.

The third edition coincides with the UAE’s Year of Family. The festival gives children and parents the chance to take part together in activities inspired by the world of the much-loved Emirati character Mansour and his friends.

Over four days, visitors can explore seven interactive zones, including “Mansour's House”, “Dhabia's Tent”, “Dhabia's Friends”, “Nano's Fun fair”, “The Advantage Hub”, “Little Explorer” and “Bites and Vibes”. Live stage shows, parades and creative activities give families more opportunities to interact with the festival’s characters.

Families can also use artificial intelligence to contribute to a shared digital mural, bringing technology and creativity together as they make a work of art.

The third edition builds on Mansour’s popularity with children and families, expanding the experiences available at the festival. Last year’s edition welcomed around 29,000 visitors, reflecting growing interest in interactive family events.