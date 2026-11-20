ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Zayed International Foundation for the Environment implemented the fourth phase of its “One Million Trees” campaign on Thursday, under the theme 'Planting for Sustainability', at King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa Park in Al Mushrif area of Abu Dhabi.

The initiative was organised in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Municipality and Abu Dhabi Police, in strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, and with the main sponsorship of DAMAC Properties and CMC Markets.

The campaign forms part of the Foundation’s ongoing efforts to promote environmental sustainability, expand green spaces, and foster a culture of environmental volunteerism, partnerships, and community engagement across the UAE.

The event brought together representatives of the organising entities, partners, and sponsors, alongside volunteers and participants in tree-planting activities. Their participation highlighted the importance of collaboration among government institutions, the private sector, and community members in supporting national environmental initiatives and preserving natural resources.

This phase builds on the campaign’s previous stages, launched by the Zayed International Foundation for the Environment as part of its continued commitment to promoting sustainability and environmental responsibility. Through the campaign, the Foundation seeks to expand tree-planting activities across the Emirates and translate environmental awareness into practical actions that contribute to environmental protection and improved quality of life.

The “One Million Trees” campaign aims to plant more than one million trees through successive phases, contributing to the expansion of green spaces, improvement of environmental quality, support for biodiversity, and mitigation of climate change impacts, in line with the UAE’s national priorities for environmental sustainability and climate action.

On this occasion, Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Fahad, Chairman of the Zayed International Foundation for the Environment, emphasised that implementing the fourth phase of the campaign in Abu Dhabi reflects the Foundation’s commitment to continuing the legacy of environmental stewardship established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may he rest in peace, who made environmental protection and the development of natural resources fundamental pillars of the UAE’s development and progress.

He stated, “The continuation of the One Million Trees campaign and its progression to the fourth phase reflect our determination to transform sustainability objectives into practical initiatives that deliver a tangible impact on the environment and society. Every tree we plant today represents a meaningful contribution to our environmental legacy and an investment in a greener, more sustainable future for generations to come.”

He added, “We highly value the constructive cooperation with Abu Dhabi Municipality and Abu Dhabi Police, as well as the continued support of our partners at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, DAMAC Properties, CMC Markets, and other institutions sponsoring the campaign. Their participation demonstrates an effective model of partnership between government institutions and the private sector in serving the environment and society. We firmly believe that achieving sustainability goals requires collective efforts and joint action to ensure the continuity of these initiatives and maximise their positive impact.”

Mohammed Al Tahaina, Executive Director of Projects at DAMAC Properties, said, “As part of our commitment to supporting environmental initiatives and advancing sustainability in the UAE, we at DAMAC are proud to participate in the One Million Trees campaign organised by the Zayed International Foundation for the Environment.

“We believe that protecting the environment is a shared responsibility that requires the combined efforts of institutions and individuals, and that planting trees today represents a genuine investment in a better future. Through this initiative, we reaffirm our commitment to expanding green spaces, raising environmental awareness, and supporting national efforts to achieve sustainability goals. Every tree we plant today is a step toward a greener and more sustainable tomorrow.”

The campaign focuses on planting tree species suited to the local environment, particularly the Ghaf tree, a national symbol of resilience and adaptability to climatic conditions. Known for its ability to withstand drought, the Ghaf tree plays an important role in supporting the local ecosystem.

The “One Million Trees” campaign is scheduled to continue in December, with the Zayed International Foundation for the Environment preparing to implement its fifth phase in cooperation with Dubai Police, represented by Hemaya Schools.

This upcoming phase forms part of the Foundation’s continued efforts to expand tree-planting activities, encourage school students to participate in environmental initiatives, and instill the values of sustainability and environmental responsibility in younger generations, helping nurture a generation that recognises the importance of protecting the environment and preserving natural resources.