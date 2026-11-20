DUBAI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- flydubai will grow its network with five additional routes from December, becoming the first UAE airline to introduce new nonstop services to Aktau and Atyrau in Kazakhstan and Tyumen in Russia, while resuming flights to Shymkent in Kazakhstan and Samarkand in Uzbekistan.

The latest additions will further strengthen the airline’s network in Central Asia and Russia, enabling more connectivity with Dubai and offering customers greater choice and more convenient onward connections across its network, alongside a comfortable travel experience.

Flights between Dubai International (DXB) and Atyrau International Airport (GUW) will begin on 18 December, followed by services to Aktau International Airport (SCO) and Roshchino International Airport (TJM) in Tyumen on 19 December. Each destination will be served twice a week. Services to Shymkent International Airport (CIT) will resume on 25 December with two weekly flights, followed by flights to Samarkand International Airport (SKD) on 29 December, operating three times a week.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said, "Connectivity is central to Dubai’s position as a leading international hub for trade, tourism and travel, and we remain committed to supporting its continued growth by opening up underserved markets and creating more opportunities for people and businesses to connect. As part of our ongoing network development strategy, the launch of services to Aktau, Atyrau and Tyumen, together with the return of Shymkent and Samarkand, is enabled by our growing fleet and significant investment in our overall customer experience.”

With the launch of these services, flydubai will expand its footprint in Kazakhstan, bringing its network in the country to five destinations, including Almaty, Astana, Aktau, Atyrau and Shymkent, served by 38 weekly flights. In addition, the return of Samarkand will expand its Uzbekistan network to two destinations, alongside Tashkent, with 24 weekly flights.

With the launch of services to Tyumen, flydubai will serve 12 destinations across Russia with 123 weekly flights.

Jeyhun Efendi, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said: “The new routes come in response to strong demand from business travellers, families and holidaymakers for direct travel between Dubai, Central Asia and Russia, especially as we approach the busy winter travel period. The addition of Aktau, Atyrau and Tyumen extends our reach and strengthens our offering across the region, further reinforcing our position as the largest UAE airline connecting the UAE with these countries."

These services, he added, provide customers with more direct travel options, without intermediate stops or aircraft changes, saving them time while offering an elevated onboard experience.