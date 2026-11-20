PARIS, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- A UAE delegation comprising representatives from the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) showcased the country’s experience in advancing health preparedness at international airports and enhancing capabilities for the early detection of and response to health risks associated with air travel.

The delegation outlined the UAE’s approach to assessing airports’ core capacities and developing communicable disease management protocols to protect public health and support the continuity of safe aviation operations.

The presentation was delivered at the Joint ICAO EUR/MID Thirteenth Meeting of the Collaborative Arrangement for the Prevention and Management of Public Health Events in Civil Aviation (CAPSCA EUR-MID/13), organised by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in Paris.

In a joint presentation, the delegation highlighted the UAE’s experience in building an integrated health preparedness framework for air points of entry. The framework is built around institutional coordination between health authorities and civil aviation authorities, alongside the development of mechanisms for information sharing, early reporting and coordinated responses to latest health updates.

These measures enhance airports’ ability to address potential health challenges while safeguarding passengers and staff and maintaining operational continuity in line with international standards.

These efforts form part of a strategic approach to enhancing health security by monitoring and assessing preparedness levels, identifying opportunities for further development and enhancing the effectiveness of preventive measures and responses to public health emergencies.

They support the development of sustainable national capabilities based on systematic risk assessment and health safety requirements, while improving the readiness of air points of entry to respond to emerging all developments.

Dr. Wedad Al Maidoor, Director of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Operations Centre, stressed that the Ministry’s participation in the meeting reflects the commitment of MoHAP’s leadership to sharing national expertise and expanding cooperation with international organisations and entities working across health and civil aviation.

It also provides a platform for exchanging experience in advancing airport health preparedness, supporting closer alignment between national procedures and international standards and enhancing collective capabilities to prevent and respond to health risks, ultimately contributing to a safer aviation system that is better prepared for future challenges.

Dr. Fatima Al Attar, Director of the International Health Regulations Office at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, said the Paris meeting highlighted the UAE’s pioneering experience in advancing airport health preparedness through integrated efforts across the health and aviation sectors.

These efforts are underpinned by a long-term vision that makes protecting the health of the community and ensuring the continuity of vital services a priority in planning for the future.

She noted that the Ministry is making tangible efforts to assess health risks, develop capabilities and harmonise response procedures in collaboration with its partners, enabling faster responses to health events and more effective management of health emergencies.

International knowledge exchange, she added, contributes to a more resilient and better-prepared health system, while supporting the UAE’s role in advancing international cooperation to address cross-border health challenges and protect human health.