DUBAI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Major road upgrades around Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) are enhancing traffic flow and connectivity to one of Dubai’s key business districts, supporting the growth of the exhibitions and conferences sector and strengthening the emirate’s position as a leading global events hub.

When the World Trade Centre Roundabout first opened, Sheikh Zayed Road was still surrounded by desert. Four decades on, that junction stands at the centre of a global business district. It connects DIFC, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, One Central and Za’abeel with one of the world’s busiest exhibition centres, along with a dense mix of hotels, commercial towers and residential communities.

Two integrated projects are reshaping access to this global events and business hub. Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has delivered the AED 696 million Trade Centre Roundabout Development Project, replacing the roundabout with an intersection served by six new bridges totalling 5,000 metres and – from 2027 – subterranean tunnels.

Running alongside it, the AED 633 million Al Mustaqbal Street Development Project has expanded the street to separate long-distance transit from local traffic generated by DWTC, One Central and neighbouring towers.

Muna Al Osaimi, CEO, Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector, RTA says that the work reflected a wider planning philosophy: “This project was a vital component of the RTA’s master plan to upgrade Dubai’s infrastructure to match the city’s urban growth. By transforming the Trade Centre Roundabout into a multi-level intersection, we are significantly increasing capacity and ensuring seamless connectivity between major economic hubs.”

For DWTC, the case extends beyond any single junction. “World-leading infrastructure is essential to supporting Dubai’s continued growth as a global hub for business and events,” says Mahir Julfar, EVP, Venue Management, DWTC. “Our venues welcomed three million visitors in 2025, and we aim to double our calendar to 600 events a year by 2033. Investments like this make sure our accessibility keeps pace with that growth and with our ambitions under the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).”

Events are a direct driver of D33. They facilitate trade, attract international companies and foreign investment, and connect SMEs with new markets. Julfar adds: “For major business events, infrastructure is part of the venue proposition itself. Organisers judge destinations on the complete experience: aviation connectivity, transport networks, hotels, and how easily people can move between them. For a city competing for the world’s largest exhibitions and congresses, mobility is an economic asset.”

On 14th August 2026, RTA opened a 500-metre, two-lane bridge carrying traffic from DWTC and One Central onto Al Mustaqbal Street and Za’abeel Palace Street, cutting exit times for major events from 10 minutes to just two.

A separate 1,000-metre bridge linking Sheikh Zayed Road directly to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street debuted in February 2026 and carries up to 3,000 vehicles an hour, cutting the loop from six minutes to one.

Upon completion, the expansion of Al Mustaqbal street from three to four lanes in each direction will increase capacity by 33%, from 6,600 to 8,800 vehicles per hour, while reducing journey time from 13 minutes to six.

Abdulrahman Obaid Abu Al Shawareb, EVP, Protocol and Security Management, DWTC, says that the numbers are already showing up in the visitor experience, with the upgrade responding to stakeholder insights gathered over several years.

“Based on our feedback, plus our neighbouring districts’ input, RTA took this into consideration. After careful study and review, in conjunction with our feedback, this project came to life,” he explains.

Co-ordinating a project of this scale around a live events calendar meant staying in constant contact with RTA, adjusting plans to align with specific show demand. “Because of the close co-ordination, and during operational events periods, we continued direct communication with RTA through our command control,” Abu Al Shawareb states. “This helped us plan and manage movement more effectively, with the flexibility to make adjustments when needed to ease pressure on the venue.”

Al Osaimi describes the two projects as an integrated programme advancing ahead of schedule. “Works on the roundabout are progressing rapidly,” she said, adding that the bridge linking Sheikh Rashid Road with 2nd December Street opened at the end of August 2026, followed in October 2026 by the project’s final bridge, which serves traffic travelling from Al Majlis Street towards 2nd December Street.

Works on Al Mustaqbal Street’s are progressing at an advanced pace and ahead of schedule, with completion exceeding 70%, says Al Osaimi.

Three tunnels totalling 1,500 metres at the Al Mustaqbal/Trade Centre Street intersection will be ready by February 2027. Once complete, average Trade Centre intersection delay is projected to reduce from around 12 minutes to only 90 seconds across all approaches.

Abu Al Shawareb sees the project as one step in the district’s wider transformation. “We’re always growing. There’s room for improvement every day – and this is only the start.”