DUBAI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has launched an awareness and educational campaign aimed at parents and educators, seeking to empower children to deal consciously with bullying behaviours and build their psychological and personal resilience before such situations occur. The initiative coincides with World Children’s Day and the Year of the Family, aligning with the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 to build cohesive families and a safer, more empowered society, thereby reinforcing the psychological stability of children and youth within their family and school environments.

The campaign is based on training children to manage everyday situations freely and independently by allowing them to propose solutions to minor problems before parental intervention, encouraging them to clearly express their feelings, and turning to their parents when needed. The guidelines also focus on teaching children how to set personal boundaries early on and make a decisive distinction between acceptable joking and unacceptable harm—emphasising that joking must stop whenever requested and that friendship never justifies insult or exclusion under any circumstances.

Offering a practical vision for the concept of 'building resilience', the campaign clarifies that confrontation is neither the only option nor necessarily a combative one. Instead, choices range from firmly setting limits with the aggressor to walking away, avoiding futile arguments, or seeking immediate support from a trusted adult. This is accompanied by guiding families to provide a safe, supportive listening environment that ensures children are not blamed for staying silent or delaying speaking up, while taking their feelings seriously and validating them without belittlement. Direct adult intervention is stressed as essential in cases of repeated harm, blackmail, threats, or warning signs such as refusing to go to school or social withdrawal.

In the digital sphere, the campaign provides guidelines for countering cyberbullying and the risks of artificial intelligence technologies. It urges children not to get drawn into online altercations, to document abuse without deleting or reposting it, and to utilize blocking and reporting tools. It also calls for caution against modern forms of deception, such as impersonation accounts and fabricated images or videos, urging children to immediately inform adults if their identity or image is exploited.

As part of strengthening institutional partnerships supporting this initiative, the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children collaborated with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai to organise a virtual awareness lecture titled 'How to Build Children's Resilience to Confront Bullying Behaviour' on November 19 to equip parents and educational staff with practical tools to enhance children's psychological resilience and protect them from bullying.

Shaikha Saeed Al Mansoori, Acting Director General of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, stated, "Protecting our children is not achieved through isolation or delayed intervention, but through proactive empowerment and instilling the foundations of psychological immunity within the family dynamic. Our commitment at the Foundation stems from the pillars of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the Year of the Family initiatives to foster a conscious educational environment—one where we teach our children the skills to manage situations with independence and confidence and train families in the principles of dialogue and active listening so that the home serves as the primary fortress and safe haven for every child."