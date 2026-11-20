DUBAI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Digital Dubai has deployed more than 90 artificial intelligence (AI) applications across 20 Dubai government entities, marking the emirate's transition from pilot projects and limited-scale initiatives to wider implementation of the technology and reinforcing its position as an AI-enabled city.

The announcement came as Digital Dubai, in collaboration with Dubai Future Foundation, launched the second edition of the Dubai State of AI Report 2026, under the theme 'Scaling with Trust', during the AI Retreat, held as part of Dubai Future Week 2026, which runs from 18th to 21st November.

The report provides an annual, citywide assessment of Dubai's transformation into an AI-enabled city. It tracks progress in adopting AI applications and scaling their use, assesses the value they deliver to the community, and identifies the opportunities, challenges, and priorities shaping the next phase.

The report reflects a strategic shift from AI pilots and limited-scale projects to making AI an integral part of government work, service development, and everyday life in the city. It focuses on delivering tangible outcomes, building trust, and scaling AI responsibly, with human judgment at every point that matters.

On this occasion, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, said: "Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai has firmly established itself as a global model for anticipating the future and turning technological potential into real development opportunities. Today, as AI drives rapid transformation, Dubai is entering a new phase that goes beyond leveraging technology to improve services and extends to reimagining how government works and engages with people. This involves building a smarter, more integrated and proactive city that responds to the needs of its residents and visitors and places their quality of life at the heart of its priorities."

He added: "The leadership of cities in the age of AI will not be measured by the technologies they possess or the number of applications they develop, but by their ability to turn this potential into genuine and sustainable value for people and society. This makes governance, trust, transparency and human oversight become essential pillars in shaping the future of AI. This report underscores Dubai’s commitment to a systematic and transparent approach to measuring progress, assessing its experience and setting priorities based on tangible results and measurable impact. It also reflects Dubai’s continued ambition to advance its AI journey and contribute to a global model for a city that harnesses AI with confidence and responsibility, while always placing people first."

For his part, Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation said: “AI is one of the most significant forces shaping the future of cities, governments and economies. The real opportunity lies in anticipating these changes, preparing for what lies ahead, and translating technological capabilities into practical applications that deliver tangible value to people and society. People must remain at the heart of this transformation and its ultimate purpose, ensuring that innovation and technological progress translate into a better quality of life, and greater opportunities for individuals to actively shape the future.”

H.E added: “In this context, the Dubai AI Report provides an important framework for assessing the city's progress, understanding its transformation journey, and anticipating the opportunities and challenges that will shape the next phase. It also underscores the importance of collaboration among government entities and partners, alongside the exchange of knowledge and expertise, in accelerating the transition from experimentation and innovation to real-world, large-scale applications. This approach will help Dubai stay ahead of emerging developments and build a city that is more future-ready, resilient and equipped to sustain its progress."

The report highlights Dubai's progress in shifting AI from pilots into production across government, with more than 90 AI applications now at work across 20 government entities. This reflects the growing role of AI in transforming how government works and delivers services.

This shift signals a move towards a more connected government ecosystem, where services and systems are integrated to deliver more seamless and faster experiences built around people's needs and the different stages of their lives, rather than requiring people to navigate separate services and procedures.

The report emphasizes that successfully scaling AI depends not only on technological capabilities, but also on the tangible value it delivers for people. It also underscores the importance of ensuring that human judgment and oversight remain integral to decisions and situations that require them.

The report adopts a distinctive methodology that combines an assessment of the government's experience with input from the private sector and academia on the approaches to scaling AI.

It examines five key tensions that governments face as they scale AI, highlighting the importance of balancing opportunities for wider adoption with the requirements of governance, trust, and responsibility. It also contributes to the discussion on the principles that should guide decisions about developing AI applications and scaling their use.

The report also introduces "Dubai's Emerging Doctrine for an AI-Enabled City", which places public value ahead of technological novelty. It emphasizes that the success of the transformation depends on the value technology delivers for people and society, rather than on its novelty or the scale of its adoption.

The report goes beyond documenting achievements. It serves as an annual framework for measuring progress, identifying areas of strength and opportunities for improvement, and guiding efforts, investments, and decisions related to the future of AI in Dubai.

The findings and methodology presented in the second edition are expected to form the basis for measuring impact in the 2027 edition, guided by the directions and principles set out in "Dubai's Emerging Doctrine for an AI-Enabled City."

Through this approach, grounded in continuous assessment and openness to diverse perspectives, Dubai seeks to position its experience as a reference for cities looking to scale AI responsibly and balance the pace of innovation with the need to build trust. This approach supports Dubai's journey toward a more advanced and sustainable future while enhancing quality of life in the city.