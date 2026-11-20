FUJAIRAH, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, praised the Ministry of Interior's efforts to develop the UAE's security and policing system through the continued adoption of advanced technologies and improved operational efficiency, helping reinforce security and stability and safeguard national achievements.

His remarks came as he received H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and his accompanying delegation at Al Rumailah Palace, in the presence of Sheikh Dr. Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad stressed the importance of further strengthening coordination and integration among relevant entities to support comprehensive development, maintain community security and stability, and enhance quality of life in the UAE.

For his part, H.H. Sheikh Saif expressed his appreciation for the Fujairah Ruler's continued attention to and follow-up on initiatives and efforts to enhance security and stability, emphasising the importance of cooperation and institutional integration in advancing the country's security system.