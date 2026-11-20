ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The world's leading drivers and riders will compete for the 2026 FIA and FIM World Rally-Raid Championship titles as the 35th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge gets underway on Sunday, 22nd November.

The rally runs until 27th November, with five competitive stages spanning Al Ain, Madinat Zayed and Al Dhafra, reaching Al Sila' on the Arabian Gulf coast.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the rally is organised by the Emirates Motorsports Organization (EMSO) in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Sports Council. Covering 1,931 kilometres, it will start and finish in Al Ain for the first time, with the drivers', manufacturers' and motorcycle titles at stake.

American Seth Quintero of Toyota Gazoo Racing leads the drivers' standings with 135 points, 14 ahead of nine-time World Rally Champion Sébastien Loeb and 20 ahead of five-time Dakar Rally winner Nasser Al Attiyah, both representing The Dacia Sandriders. Toyota's Henk Lategan also remains in mathematical contention.

Dacia leads Toyota by 47 points in the manufacturers' standings, relying on Loeb, Al Attiyah and Lucas Moraes against Quintero, Lategan and Toyota's other crews. Points are awarded for individual stage results as well as the final rally classification.

In the motorcycle category, Australia's Daniel Sanders leads with 87 points, 13 ahead of both his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammate Luciano Benavides and Honda's Tosha Schareina.

Motorcycle points are determined solely by the final rally classification, placing greater emphasis on consistency, navigation, mechanical reliability and risk management throughout the event.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President, said the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge has been a cornerstone of international rally-raid for more than three decades, with its 35th edition hosting the decisive round and testing the skills of the world's leading drivers, co-drivers and teams.

He highlighted the UAE's exceptional period of motorsport activity, hosting the Dubai International Baja, Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge and the concluding rounds of the FIA Formula One and Formula 2 World Championships, underscoring its prominence on the global motorsport calendar and its ability to stage major international events.

Ben Sulayem stressed that rally-raid competition demands more than speed, requiring careful management of points, starting positions, navigation, vehicle readiness and risks. He noted that a single decision could change the outcome, while organising an event of this scale requires months of planning and coordination to ensure safety across Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

Rashid Musbah Al-Manaei, Director General of Al Ain Municipality, said the UAE's hosting of the season finales for cars and motorcycles reflects its global standing and ability to organise major international sporting events.

He added that Al Ain's hosting of stages of the 35th edition strengthens its presence on the international sporting calendar, supported by its distinctive natural landscapes, advanced infrastructure, organisational capabilities, strategic location and community enthusiasm for motorsport and desert adventures.

The rally begins on 22nd November with the motorcycle qualifying Prologue at Wadi Al Masoudi in Al Ain, while car crews undertake their shakedown tests on the same day.

Stage One on 23rd November takes competitors from Al Ain to Madinat Zayed, which will host the rally's principal bivouac and several public activities.

Stage Two on 24th November features a 330-kilometre competitive section to Al Sila', followed by an overnight stay at the Marathon Camp without outside mechanical assistance.

Competitors return to Madinat Zayed on 25th November before tackling the Liwa dunes the following day. The rally concludes in Al Ain on 27th November with the fifth and final stage, which will decide the titles.