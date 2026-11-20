LONDON, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, has visited the Fitzwilliam Museum and Cambridge University Library, where he explored their historical collections and holdings.

At the Fitzwilliam Museum, part of the University of Cambridge, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed viewed its prominent art and historical collections and exhibits.

The visit also included the Founder's Library, where he examined a special collection of manuscripts and artefacts of historical and scholarly significance.

At Cambridge University Library, he explored its collections, resources, references and manuscripts, which support scientific research and academic studies, highlighting the role of university libraries in preserving knowledge, documenting intellectual works and making them accessible to researchers and scholars.

The visits reflect the Crown Prince's interest in strengthening ties with international cultural and academic institutions, learning about their approaches to preserving human heritage and historical collections, and exchanging expertise in knowledge, culture and scientific research.

They also underscore Fujairah's commitment to expanding cultural and intellectual cooperation with international institutions and benefiting from global experience in heritage preservation and documentation, supporting the emirate's ambition to strengthen its position as a centre for culture, knowledge and creativity.