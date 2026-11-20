ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Aldar today revealed the masterplan for NOMA, a new creative neighbourhood in Saadiyat Cultural District that brings together art studios, galleries, homegrown retail, culinary experiences, hospitality and residences. Building on the district’s world-class museums and institutions, NOMA will help grow Abu Dhabi’s creative economy and is designed as a canvas for local and international artists, makers and creative businesses.

At the heart of the 88,000 sqm neighbourhood is a vibrant street level experience, incorporating a community theatre that will complement the working studios and galleries. More than a third of NOMA’s ground-floor space will be dedicated to arts, culture and learning, including six creative hubs supporting educational workshops, skills development and hands-on participation. Rooted in Abu Dhabi’s cultural identity, NOMA’s landscaped gathering places, large-scale artworks and pavilion-style venues will create a distinctive setting for exhibitions, performances and creative exchange.

Public Art Abu Dhabi will establish a presence within NOMA, playing an integral role in shaping the neighbourhood’s public realm and making art an intrinsic part of its character. Building on Abu Dhabi’s long-standing commitment to investing in its cultural heritage, the partnership between Public Art Abu Dhabi and Aldar will help create an environment where public art becomes a part of the everyday for residents and visitors. Its presence will further strengthen NOMA’s connection to the emirate’s wider cultural landscape.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Aldar, commented: “Abu Dhabi has long recognised culture as a powerful investment in its people, identity and future. The emirate’s ambition has always extended beyond building world-class institutions to nurturing an environment where art, knowledge and ideas can flourish. NOMA represents an important next chapter, creating a new home for artists, makers and creative enterprises, and extending Saadiyat Cultural District’s cultural energy beyond museum walls. By bringing together creativity, community, and enterprise, it will foster collaboration, discovery and dialogue while further strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a global centre for art and creativity.”

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aldar, added: “As master developer of Saadiyat Island, our ambition is to build on the strength of its world-class cultural institutions and create places that inspire new forms of connection and interaction. NOMA represents a distinctive approach to placemaking, bringing together art, design, independent businesses and hospitality within a vibrant creative neighbourhood. Our vision is to establish a destination with its own identity, shaped by the artists, entrepreneurs and residents who will bring it to life.”

NOMA will be home to Abu Dhabi's first The Hoxton hotel and "The Hoxton Homes", the brand's first branded residences, through Aldar's partnership with Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company. Together, the hotel and residences will bring The Hoxton's neighbourhood-focused approach to the district and contribute to NOMA's growing arts and cultural community, alongside its retail and dining offering.

Cinema Akil, KOKO, Frieze and Monocle are among the leading creative and cultural organisations contributing to NOMA’s emerging ecosystem. Spanning music, media, art, design and cultural programming, these collaborations reflect Aldar’s ambition to bring together a network of partners who will help shape the district’s identity, experiences and long-term development.

Cinema Akil, the Gulf's pioneering independent cinema platform, joins NOMA as a founding cultural partner, marking its expansion into Abu Dhabi. Established in 2014, the homegrown institution has spent over a decade championing independent film and bringing communities together through the shared experience of cinema. Its new home, Cinema Akil at NOMA will bring together indoor screening spaces and a seasonal rooftop cinema, creating a new gathering place for filmmakers, audiences and the wider creative community, and contributing to the neighbourhood's evolving cultural identity.

KOKO, London’s iconic music and cultural institution, is looking to bring its rich heritage in live music and performance to Abu Dhabi through NOMA, creating a new programme for international and regional artists, emerging talent and cultural exchange.

Original artworks will also form part of the residential experience, with Aldar commissioning renowned Emirati artists; Sarah Almehairi and Wafa Al Falahi, as well as international artists, to create works for NOMA's residential buildings. Selected for their individual creative perspectives, the artists will bring distinct identities to each, making artistic expression part of residents' everyday surroundings.

The reveal of NOMA's masterplan coincides with the inaugural Frieze Abu Dhabi, taking place from 19 to 22 November at Manarat Al Saadiyat. As Official Partner, Aldar is presenting Frieze Sculpture Abu Dhabi, bringing five large-scale artworks to Mamsha Beach from 16 November to 16 December. The initiative builds on Aldar's long-standing commitment to art in the public realm.