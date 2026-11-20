SHARJAH, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Airport joined Omani travellers in celebrating the 56th Omani National Day, in an initiative that reflected the deep-rooted brotherly ties and historic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Sultanate of Oman.

Airport employees took part in the celebrations, which included distributing commemorative gifts and serving traditional Arabic hospitality to travellers, creating a joyful atmosphere and adding a special touch to their travel experience.

The initiative reflects Sharjah Airport's commitment to sharing in its travellers' national occasions, strengthening bonds of connection and goodwill, and fostering a culture of warmth and hospitality that contributes to a memorable travel experience.