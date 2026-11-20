ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent congratulatory cables to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman on the occasion of Oman's National Day.

The cables were sent by H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

Their Highnesses the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers also sent similar congratulatory cables to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on the occasion.