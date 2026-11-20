ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, has announced the successful pregnancy of a young patient with a complex medical history, following advanced fertility treatment delivered at SEHA Tawam Fertility Services through a carefully coordinated multidisciplinary care pathway.

The patient had been diagnosed at a young age with multiple sclerosis and was later found to have a congenital cardiac condition, specifically a fenestrated atrial septal defect, a small opening between the upper chambers of the heart that required specialist intervention before pregnancy could be safely considered.

Following years of medical management and clinical follow-up, the patient sought reproductive care at SEHA Tawam Fertility Services with the hope of starting a family. Given her neurological and cardiac history, her care required detailed risk assessment and close coordination between reproductive medicine, neurology, and cardiology teams to ensure that the pregnancy pathway could be pursued as carefully as possible.

She underwent a personalised fertility treatment plan using Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), a specialised form of in vitro fertilisation (IVF). Her treatment included ovarian stimulation and oocyte (egg) retrieval, followed by embryo freezing and embryo transfer after preparing the endometrial (womb lining). These procedures resulted in a confirmed pregnancy, offering a powerful message of hope to couples facing complex medical conditions.

Dr. Sindhu Bhairavi, Reproductive Medicine Specialist at SEHA Tawam Fertility Services, said, “For many couples, fertility treatment is both a clinical and emotional journey shaped by hope, uncertainty, and resilience. This case demonstrates how advanced reproductive medicine, multidisciplinary planning, and compassionate care can make IVF possible, helping patients with complex medical conditions pursue pregnancy with greater confidence and appropriate clinical oversight.

Dr. Bhairavi added, “At SEHA Tawam Fertility Services, we tailor advanced fertility treatments to each patient’s unique health needs. In complex cases, close collaboration with other specialities is essential to ensure that each step is carefully planned, clinically appropriate, and centred on the patient’s well-being.”

The outcome reflects the role of SEHA Tawam Fertility Services as a trusted destination for advanced fertility care in the UAE and reinforces SEHA’s commitment to delivering patient-centred care supported by specialist expertise and modern reproductive technologies.