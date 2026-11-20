DUBAI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Charity Association has launched its 2026–2027 winter campaign, "Warmth of Goodness" (Dif' al-Khair) targeting vulnerable communities in the UAE and 14 countries across Asia, Africa and Europe.

The campaign aims to support low-income families facing harsh winter conditions by providing essential supplies, improving their quality of life and enhancing their safety and stability.

Eng. Adel Al Suwaidi, Board Member, Treasurer and Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Charity Association, said the initiative reflects the association's humanitarian mission and the UAE's long-standing tradition of giving.

He stressed that severe cold poses a major challenge for millions of underprivileged families worldwide, adding that the campaign provides winter clothing, heaters and safe housing to meet their needs and protect their dignity.

Al Suwaidi urged individuals, donors and community organisations to contribute to the initiative.

Within the UAE, the campaign prioritises orphans, children from underprivileged families and older people through two winter clothing packages for children and adults, comprising clothing, gloves, socks, scarves and hats.

Across 14 countries in Asia, Africa and Europe, the campaign will distribute heaters, blankets, winter clothing and essential supplies, alongside providing safe housing to protect vulnerable families from severe weather.

Dubai Charity Association has invited individuals and institutions to contribute through its approved donation channels, helping provide warmth and relief to thousands of families.