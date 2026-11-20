DUBAI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Roman Axelrod, Founder of XPANCEO – the first deep-tech unicorn in the GCC region, built in the UAE – explored a future in which digital information could appear directly within people’s field of vision in a session titled ‘Beyond Screens: A new layer of human capacity’ at Dubai Future Week.

Presenting for XPANCEO, Axelrod asked what becomes possible when computing is no longer confined to screens, headsets or handheld devices. He introduced XPANCEO’s smart contact lens, a wearable device integrating a display, biosensors, data and power antenna, controller chip, and miniaturised batteries into a standard contact lens form factor.

The company has developed 28 prototypes across multiple generations, spanning applications including glaucoma management, medication monitoring, and augmented reality for frontier use cases.

“We wanted to give humanity superpowers – the ability to interact with the digital world in a completely new way,” Axelrod said.

XPANCEO announced an upcoming live demonstration of its fully integrated smart contact lens, scheduled for March 2027. The milestone device is designed to simultaneously display images directly on the eye, manage onboard connectivity and power, and deliver real-time health monitoring. This marks the convergence of the company’s separate prototype workstreams into a single lens.

The company holds more than 50 patent applications covering over 60 inventions and has earned over 40 independent international awards.

With a Nobel laureate chairing its scientific advisory board, XPANCEO features more than 100 researchers, engineers, and executive leaders on staff and has produced more than 110 publications in leading scientific journals, underpinning its Nature Index ranking.

The session positioned XPANCEO’s work not as a wearable technology story, but as a fundamental shift in how humans could interface with digital information.