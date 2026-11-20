DUBAI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The future of food must go beyond nutrition to support human health, preserve culinary traditions and protect the environment, experts said during a discussion titled “Food That Heals: The Future on Our Plates” at Dubai Future Week.

The session brought together Hadil Al Khatib, CEO of The Broth Lab; Hessa Aljassmi, Founder of Table and Tale; and Fulvio Opalio, Executive Chef and Culinary Leader. Moderated by Omar Shihab, Regeneration and Hospitality Entrepreneur at Second Nature, BOCA, the discussion explored how food innovation, regenerative farming and traditional knowledge could contribute to healthier and more sustainable diets.

Al Khatib raised concerns about the growing disconnect between consumers and the origins of their food, questioning whether labels such as organic, free-range and natural always provide sufficient information about food quality. She emphasised on the importance of fresh ingredients, transparency and understanding how food is produced.

The discussion also examined the difference between food that provides essential nutrients and food that contributes to broader physical and emotional well-being.

Drawing on childhood memories of preparing and sharing food with her grandmother, Aljassmi highlighted the importance of preserving traditional food practices and the stories associated with them, particularly as younger generations' eating habits change.

She also spoke about passing culinary knowledge on to future generations while adapting traditional dishes to changing expectations around health and nutrition.

Opalio discussed the role of chefs and families in encouraging healthier eating habits, particularly among children. He explained how simple ingredients and familiar flavours could make nutritious food more appealing and accessible from an early age. The discussion also considered how restaurants and food businesses could respond to changing consumer expectations while preserving flavour and cultural identity.

The speakers also explored how regenerative farming and more conscious consumption could contribute to a food system that supports both personal wellbeing and planetary health.