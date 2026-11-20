DUBAI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Success is not always about reaching the summit or achieving the next business milestone. Sometimes, it means recognising when to stop, reassessing priorities and pursuing a different goal.

Speaking at Dubai Future Week, entrepreneur Mona Ataya, founder of Mumzworld and co-founder of Bayt.com, and mountaineer Stefi Troguet, founder of WYLD, reflected on the moments that led them to rethink what success meant to them.

Taking part in a session titled “Why Do We Keep Climbing?” Ataya and Troguet shared how their understanding of achievement had evolved through their experiences in business and high-altitude mountaineering. The session, moderated by Ben Ayers, an award-winning journalist, documentary filmmaker and National Geographic Explorer, explored ambition, discipline and the meaning of lasting success.

“Earlier in my career, I was motivated by professional recognition and financial rewards. Over time, my focus shifted to building businesses that could create opportunities for others. To me, true success means getting where you want to be as someone you respect, having the people you love around you, and leaving things better than you found them,” said Ataya.

Troguet, an Andorran mountaineer who has climbed several 8,000-metre peaks in the Himalayas and Karakoram, once measured success by the summit she reached. However, the experiences she lived during her adventures fundamentally changed her perspective. Returning safely to her family, became her priority, even if it meant returning before completing an expedition.

Troguet said, "Success to me now; it's not only getting to the top but also a lot of things behind it.”

Drawing parallels between mountaineering and entrepreneurship, Ataya said some of her greatest achievements had come from recognising when to rethink a business objective as circumstances or personal priorities changed.