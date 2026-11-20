DUBAI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai will celebrate the 55th anniversary of the UAE's Union with a programme of national, cultural and entertainment events organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) from 26th November to 6th December.

The programme forms part of Dubai's National Month celebrations, organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, in collaboration with government, semi-government and private sector entities.

Events will take place across the emirate's landmarks and destinations, from its waterfronts to the Hatta mountains, featuring heritage performances, concerts, community activities and cultural experiences, alongside family programmes and interactive workshops in line with the Year of Family.

On 2nd and 3rd December, the Eid Al Etihad Light Show will feature 1,600 drones forming the UAE flag and national symbols, visible from Bluewaters Island and The Beach JBR. The Fursan Al Emarat Air Show will take place at Kite Beach on 29th November.

Free concerts will feature Balqees on 1st December and Mohammed Al Shehhi on 2nd December at Dubai Festival City Mall, while Yara will perform at City Walk on 2nd December. Fireworks and traditional Emirati performances are also scheduled.

City Walk will host the Eid Al Etihad Village from 1st to 3rd December, while Hatta Wadi Hub will offer outdoor activities, family entertainment and live performances on 2nd and 3rd December.

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library will host cultural and heritage celebrations on 27th November, with additional events at Dar Wasl, Global Village and several shopping malls.

Dubai's landmarks will join the celebrations, with light projections on Burj Khalifa from 1st to 3rd December and Dubai Frame illuminated in the UAE flag's colours on 2nd December. Special displays at Dubai Fountain and Festival Bay will highlight the Union's journey and the nation's achievements.

The programme also includes sporting events and shopping discounts of up to 75% at participating stores and online platforms from 30th November to 3rd December. The Flavours of the Union initiative will offer Emirati-inspired dining experiences from 26th November to 6th December.

The celebrations will provide families, residents and visitors with opportunities to mark the national occasion through cultural, heritage and entertainment experiences across Dubai.