BRUSSELS, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Interior minister Bernard Quintin wants to incorporate the militarily trained unit, which he largely agrees with fellow minister Theo Francken, into a "fully fledged" federal intervention reserve of 1,200 members, according to Belga News Agency.

He also wants to bring together members of the Directorate of Public Security (DAS) and the Intervention Corps (CIK). The intervention force's "primary task" will be maintaining public order, and it will be based at five command posts.

Defence minister Francken said on Thursday that he and Quintin were "almost in full agreement in principle" on the creation of a "Gendarmerie 2.0". Minister Quintin therefore clarified on Friday what this militarily trained unit might look like.

To do so, Quintin wants to bring together the approximately 400 members of the current Directorate of Public Security (DAS) and the 400 members of the Intervention Corps (CIK). The new federal intervention unit could further strengthen this capacity. Quintin thus aims to develop a joint intervention force with 1,200 members, whose "primary task" will be maintaining public order.

The force's territorial organisation will also undergo a major overhaul. Currently, the DAS and CIK are spread across more than 15 locations across the country. The aim is to move to five command posts, aligned with the five judicial districts of the courts of appeal: Brussels, Antwerp, Ghent, Liège and Mons.