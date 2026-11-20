SHARJAH, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Organisational Committee of Ports and Border Points in the Emirate of Sharjah marked the National Day of the Sultanate of Oman with a ceremony hosted at the Khatmat Malaha border crossing in Kalba.

The event brought together a high-level Omani delegation and senior officials, security leaders and customs representatives from the UAE and Oman, highlighting the depth of the fraternal relations and longstanding historical ties between the two countries.

The ceremony was attended by Mohammed Ibrahim Al Raisi, Director of Ports and Border Points Affairs at Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority and Chairman of the Organisational Committee of Ports and Border Points in the Emirate of Sharjah;Brigadier Muhyiddin bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Director General of Passports and Civil Status at the Royal Oman Police; and Brigadier Ali bin Hassan Al Balushi, Commander of North Al Batinah Governorate Police and head of the Omani delegation.

The event was also attended by members of the Organisational Committee, representatives of government, security and customs authorities, officers, officials, dignitaries and guests from both sides.

A key highlight of the celebration was the aerial display presented by the Aerobatic Team “Fursan Al Emarat”, whose aircraft adorned the skies over Kalba with spectacular formations in the colors of the Omani flag. The display offered a symbolic expression of the UAE’s deep appreciation and fraternal affection for the Sultanate of Oman and its people.

The ceremony opened with the national anthems of the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman, performed by the musical band of the Sharjah Police Science Academy, followed by a recitation of verses from the Holy Qur’an.

In his speech on the occasion, the Director of Ports and Border Points Affairs extended his warmest congratulations and sincere best wishes to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, and the brotherly Omani people.

He said that the relations between the two countries are founded on a deeply rooted legacy established by the late H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and His late Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, and continue to flourish under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his brother, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

“Sharjah’s recognition of the Sultanate of Oman as Guest of Honour at the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair underscores Oman’s distinguished cultural and civilisational stature. It also reflects the keen interest of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in the Sultanate’s history and heritage, as evident in H.H.’s historical books and publications,” Al Raisi added.

He underscored the strategic role of border crossings as gateways linking the two peoples and vital arteries for trade and development. He also praised the close cooperation with the Royal Oman Police and relevant authorities, highlighting the efforts made to develop services, facilitate the movement of travelers and goods, and strengthen trade and logistics connectivity through the Khatmat Malaha and Al Madam border crossings.

The ceremony featured a video presentation highlighting the historical relations between the two countries, alongside a national performance by students of Wadi

Al Hillo School in Kalba and a poetry recital delivered by poet Saif Abdullah Al Naqbi. The programme also included a heritage performance by the Al Mazyood Al Harbiya band, showcasing elements of the UAE’s authentic folk heritage.

The ceremony concluded with Mohammed Al Raisi presenting a selection of cultural publications authored by H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah as gifts.

In a gesture recognising the joint efforts and close cooperation between the authorities overseeing border crossings in both countries, representatives of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security presented a commemorative shield to the Omani delegation.

Oman celebrates its 56th National Day on November 20.