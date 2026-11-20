AL AIN, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, was a guest speaker at a discussion session at the 17th edition of Al Ain Book Festival, organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) from 17 to 23 November 2026. He shed light on the rapid transformations reshaping the global security landscape amid growing cyber threats, exploring the key challenges cyber risks pose to the security of nations and societies.

During the discussion session, held on the main stage at Al Ain Square as part of the “Al Ain in Stories” programme, Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti discussed the nature of digital threats and the ways in which technology is being used for malicious purposes. He also discussed strategies to counter these threats, strengthen preparedness, and raise public awareness, highlighting the UAE’s role in developing an integrated cybersecurity framework and protecting the digital space.

He emphasised that the UAE’s approach serves as a prime model for addressing various forms of cyberattacks and cybercrime, including cyberterrorism that exploits networks, digital platforms, and gaming platforms to manipulate loyalties and spread misinformation and extremist ideologies among children and young people. He stressed the importance of addressing these challenges by fostering awareness and reinforcing the values of tolerance and cultural heritage.

Al Kuwaiti noted that cyberwarfare, or what he described as “hybrid wars waged behind the scenes”, and attempts to target the UAE’s digital infrastructure had all failed, with advanced systems successfully stopping these attacks. He explained that, as we increasingly rely on sophisticated digital applications powered by the latest artificial intelligence systems for everyday transactions and government services, it is essential to protect them in order to prevent disruptions to services and payments.

He said that while artificial intelligence can be exploited to pose threats, it is also a key tool for analysing data and responding to cyber threats. This has enabled the UAE to develop the cyber capabilities and resilience needed to deter various forms of hybrid warfare and emerge from crises stronger.

During the session, he also discussed his book, Hybrid Warfare in the Post-War: The UAE as a Role Model, published in 2023 by TRENDS Research & Advisory in Abu Dhabi as part of its “Strategic Trends” series. The book offers important insights into cybersecurity and hybrid warfare in the aftermath of conflicts. Al Kuwaiti said its central message is to reassure readers of the UAE’s strength, resilience, and ability to continue moving forward, underpinned by its leadership, institutions, and people, including residents from more than 200 nationalities.

Through its cultural, educational, and community programmes, Al Ain Book Festival continues to promote Arabic as a language of culture, knowledge, and creativity, support local talent, and encourage reading as an everyday habit. These efforts align with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s strategy to strengthen the presence of Arabic and expand its role in the cultural and creative landscape.