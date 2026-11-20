DUBAI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Major General Marek Boroń, Commander in Chief of the Polish Police, visited Hatta Police Station alongside an accompanying delegation to learn about Dubai Police’s specialised mountain rescue capabilities and smart policing services.

The visit took place on the sidelines of the World Police Summit, organised by Dubai Police at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The delegation was welcomed by Brigadier Mubarak Al Ketbi, Director of Hatta Police Station, alongside department heads and officers.

During the visit, the Polish delegation was introduced to the Brave Squad, Dubai Police’s specialised mountain rescue unit, which responds to emergencies in mountainous and difficult terrain.

The delegation learned about the team’s operational capabilities, specialised rescue equipment and procedures for handling incidents in challenging environments.

They were also briefed on the training programmes undertaken by team members to maintain operational readiness and improve their ability to respond effectively to various emergencies.

The delegation also explored the Smart Police Station (SPS) services, which provide the public with access to police services around the clock.

The visit highlighted Dubai Police’s use of modern technologies and innovative solutions to simplify procedures, improve response times and deliver efficient services.

Brigadier Al Ketbi said the visit provided an opportunity to exchange policing expertise and showcase Dubai Police’s progress in specialised security operations and public services.

He explained that the delegation gained firsthand insight into the Brave Squad rescue operations, which require advanced skills, specialised equipment and a high level of field readiness.

He also emphasised Hatta Police Station’s commitment to strengthening cooperation and sharing knowledge with international police organisations.

Major General Boroń expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome and praised the capabilities demonstrated by the mountain rescue team and the development of Dubai Police’s smart services.

He highlighted the importance of international visits in exchanging expertise, learning from successful policing experiences and strengthening cooperation between law enforcement agencies.