DUBAI,20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Home favourites Salama Al Khateri and Abdullah Al Balooshi made golden starts to the inaugural Fazza International Para Cycling Championships, winning their respective individual time trial events as the competition got underway at the Meydan track here on Friday.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, the opening day featured 13 races, with Dutch Paralympic champion Daniel Abraham Gebru also among the gold medallists.

Al Khateri, who opened the inaugural championships, claimed gold in the women's C5 individual time trial (18km), clocking 35:31.335 after completing the first 9km lap in 17:37.530.

Meanwhile, Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games bronze medallist Al Balooshi continued his impressive form, winning the men's C4 individual time trial (18km) in 26:30.814.

"It was a good race, and I am happy to compete at home in the first edition of the Fazza Para Cycling Championships. It was a very good experience," said Al Balooshi, who will return to the Meydan track for the individual road race.

For Al Khateri, competing in front of family and friends made the victory even more special.

"The wind was a little rough in some sections, but it was a good opportunity to race in front of family and friends. This championship is also an important opportunity to assess my performance ahead of the new season. My objective is to achieve my personal best time here," she said.

Al Khateri, the first Emirati woman to compete in Para cycling in the C5 category, had earlier won silver in the 1km time trial and bronze in the C5 category at the 2026 Asian Track Cycling Championships.

Dutch star Daniel Abraham, one of the biggest names at the inaugural championships, claimed gold in the men's C5 individual time trial, clocking 22:03.091 to finish ahead of UAE cyclist Ahmed Al Bedwawi, also a bronze medallist for UAE at the recent Asian Para Games, who took silver.

The three-time Paralympic champion expressed his delight at returning to Dubai, a city he considers his second home.

"It feels great to race here. It feels like a second home to me. This year wasn't great for me, and there were a lot of disappointments, but I aim to come back stronger next year," Abraham said.

The inaugural Fazza International Para Cycling Championships offer valuable ranking points towards qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games, providing athletes with an important opportunity to gain international competition experience.

The action continues on Sunday with the individual road races, where 31 male and female cyclists from seven countries, will look to build on their performances and add to their medal tallies.