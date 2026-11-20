DUBAI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences announced the results of 2026 Local Educational Awards, which attracted 226 entries and recognised 50 winners across six award categories: Education Supporting Institutions Award, Distinguished School Award, Distinguished Educator Award, Distinguished Teacher Award, Distinguished Undergraduate University Student Award and Distinguished Student Award.

The 2026 cycle recorded growth compared with 2025, with entries increasing from 189 to 226 and the number of winners rising from 41 to 50. Distinguished Student Award recorded the highest participation, with 152 entries and 35 winners, followed by Distinguished Teacher Award with 29 entries and three winners, Distinguished Undergraduate University Student Award with 18 entries and five winners, Distinguished Educator Award with 13 entries and two winners, Education Supporting Institutions Award with 11 entries and four winners, and Distinguished School Award with three entries and one winner.

Humaid Mohammed Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said: “Results of the 2026 cycle reflect broader participation and the diversity of outstanding models across the educational landscape, from students, teachers and educators to schools and institutions supporting education. These results reaffirm that educational excellence is the outcome of an integrated effort, and that advancing education depends on the ability of every stakeholder

within the education system to enhance performance and create tangible impact within their educational environment.”

Al Qatami added that the precision and quality of Hamdan Foundation’s award criteria reflect a sustained process of development and refinement, which has contributed to establishing a comprehensive framework of clear, reliable and well-defined indicators that strengthen fairness in evaluation and transparency in judging.

He noted that this rigorous framework enables the identification of practices and achievements worthy of recognition and highlights models whose practices and experience can inform improvements in educational performance.

Al Qatami said: “We congratulate the winners of this year’s cycle and commend the efforts and achievements that reflect a genuine commitment to excellence and continuous improvement.”

In Education Supporting Institutions Award, four entities were recognised. Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services won for its “School Paramedic” initiative, while General Command of Dubai Civil Defence was recognised for “Sustainable Protection.” General Civil Aviation Authority won for its initiative “Developing

Competencies and a Specialised National Workforce in Civil Aviation,” while Abu Dhabi Sports Council was recognised for “Active Hub In Distinguished School Award, Applied Technology Schools – Fujairah was

named the winner, under the leadership of Amal Rashed Khalaf Alzaabi.

In Distinguished Educator Award, winners were Colonel Abdullah Salem Rashid Saif Al Suwaidi, Director of Hemaya Schools Office and Cluster Manager at Hemaya Schools for Education, and Nadia Saeed Salem Hassan Al Kaabi, Head of Arabic Subjects Department at Al Ghaith School for Basic Education – Cycle one.

In Distinguished Teacher Award, winners were Saria Abdulrahman Aisha from Al Ezzah School, Nahid Mohammed Saeed Abu Ghunaim from Umm Al-Mumineen School – Cycle 3 for Girls, and Firas Ahmed Shawakh from Emirates National Schools.

In Distinguished Undergraduate University Student Award, five students were recognised across academic and non-academic fields.

In the academic field, winners were Shamma Mohammed Hafeet Hamid Al Kindi from University of Kalba – College of Law, Naseema Mohammed Hilal Mohammed Hilal from Ajman University, and Esraa Al Sayed Hassan Ali from RAK Medical and Health Sciences University – College of Pharmacy.

In the non-academic field, winners were Maliha Alam Mohammed Siddiq Alam from De Montfort University Dubai and Tarek Asaad Fathi Al Nahhal from Al Ain University.

Distinguished Student Award recorded the highest number of winners in the 2026 cycle, with 35 students selected from 152 entries, comprising 22 winners in the academic field and 13 in the non-academic field. Winners represented public and private schools across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al

Khaimah and Fujairah, reflecting the breadth of participation and diversity of educational institutions represented in this category.

Local Educational Awards form part of Hamdan Foundation’s awards portfolio, which seeks to recognise outstanding performance in education and encourage students, teachers, educators, schools and institutions supporting education to develop practices and initiatives that contribute to enhancing educational

environments.