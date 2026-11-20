DUBAI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Big 5 Global is set to kick off next week at Dubai World Trade Centre, opening its doors from 23 – 26 November for four days of sourcing and product discovery. Buyers and suppliers from across Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) will gather to compare solutions and meet new partners.

Now in its 47th edition in the UAE, the event takes place as the country and the wider MEASA region continue to invest in infrastructure to support its economic growth and urban development goals.

"The UAE is building infrastructure not only for today's needs, but for the opportunities of tomorrow. Our investments in infrastructure are strengthening economic competitiveness, enhancing quality of life and creating smarter, more sustainable and resilient cities. Big 5 Global brings together the expertise and innovation needed to help shape the future of the built environment," said Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.

Reflecting the growing importance of strategic dialogue to meet economic objectives, this year three Leadership Summits host government representatives and decision-makers to discuss leadership priorities, liveable and resilient cities as well as technology and innovation.

This year, more than 1,800 exhibitors will present materials, equipment, building systems and services from over 60 countries. The lineup includes established names such as Liebherr, Bauer, SANY, Zamil Steel, Honeywell and Soudal, alongside first-time exhibitors such as Midea, Doosan Engines, Einhell, Reynaers and Innovo Group.

Commenting on their participation, Bishoy Azmy, CEO, Innovo Group, said: "In an increasingly complex built environment, innovation is no longer optional. Delivering safer, more sustainable, and higher-performing assets depends not only on adopting technology, but also on building the infrastructure, capabilities, and readiness to deploy it at scale. As Big 5 Global's Innovation Construction Partner, we at Innovo look forward to engaging with industry leaders, exchanging insights, and contributing to the conversations shaping the future of the UAE's built environment."

Construction technology will also feature prominently at Digital Construction World, where exhibitors including ePROMIS, Benetics AI, Fibreson and In4Velocity will showcase solutions across AI, data & digital systems, construction software and smart buildings. Complementing it, Startup City connects ConTech, PropTech, InfraTech and EarthTech start-ups with developers, investors and government leaders seeking new ways to improve productivity and streamline operations. Some of the exhibiting start-ups include Azraq, Fidchem, Forensica, Sythentica and Signax.

“The priorities facing construction are clear: delivering projects efficiently, improving asset performance, strengthening capabilities and making better use of technology," said Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President, dmg events. "The discussions and business taking place at Big 5 Global will reflect the decisions companies must make to remain competitive and meet the region’s evolving requirements.”