BRUSSELS, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- British Prime Minister and European Union leaders agreed, in a joint statement issued following their summit in Brussels on Friday, to launch a digital partnership covering artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, develop cooperation in trade, energy security and supply chains, and step up efforts to combat irregular migration and migrant smuggling while strengthening border management.

The two sides also agreed on a youth exchange programme and welcomed the UK's participation in the Erasmus+ programme starting in 2027.

In the statement, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their strategic partnership and cooperation in the fields of security, defence and the economy.

They stressed the importance of continuing political, military and financial support for Ukraine, enhancing European security and addressing cyber and hybrid threats, as well as supporting stability in the Middle East and achieving peace based on a two-state solution.