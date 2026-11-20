AL AIN, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 17th edition of Al Ain Book Festival, organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) in the city of Al Ain, has become as an important strategic platform whose role extends beyond celebrating culture and promoting reading. It also drives growth in the publishing sector, encourages authorship, and supports intellectual creativity, further strengthening the UAE’s position as a leading cultural beacon.

Running until 23 November 2026 under the theme “An Oasis of Stories”, this year’s festival brings together the creative works of 230 exhibitors. Particular attention is paid to Emirati talent, with an extensive space provided for them to showcase their projects, reach readers, and strengthen their presence.

Al Ain Square is seeing a strong presence of local and Arab publishing houses, showcasing a diverse selection of their latest and most notable titles by creative voices and inspiring writers from different nationalities. Emirati authors, in particular, are in the spotlight, presenting a variety of captivating works that delve into intellectual themes, heritage, and stories inspired by real-life experiences.

Among the festival’s new participants this year is the “Sun of Tolerance for Publishing and Distribution”, making its debut at the event. Its founder, writer Nabil Al Kathiri, said that the festival’s strong reputation and growing profile were the main reasons behind the decision to participate. The publishing house is showcasing a selection of its latest titles, including Al Kathiri's play Bayt Bu Hamdan, the 15th work in his writing career. The play promotes domestic tourism in the UAE and conveys a message of coexistence, tolerance, and acceptance of others.

Al Kathiri added that the publishing house is showcasing works by prominent Emirati writers, including Atlal Ashbah (Ruins of Ghosts) by Rawana Al Yahmadi, Al-Haram Al-Ashir (The Tenth Sanctuary) by Ahmed Hosni Gharib, and Don't Kill Me Twice by Asma Al Zarouni. He stressed that reaching readers in Al Ain is an important milestone for any publishing house seeking to establish a stronger presence in the UAE’s cultural scene.

Saeed Mohammed, founder and CEO of Dar Al-Bayan Al-Arabi, described the publishing house’s first participation in the festival as a unique experience, highlighting the diversity of publications on offer. He also praised the special atmosphere of Al Ain, saying that it adds to the festival’s appeal and encourages visitors of all ages to read and explore its wide range of cultural and intellectual offerings.

He added that the publishing house is offering readers a range of distinctive titles, including “The Pearl of Patience and the Star of Giving” by Rasha Al Dulaimi, an audiobook; “Al Fath”, a heritage-inspired children’s story by Humaid Ali Al Zaabi; “Arabic Grammar Between Tradition and Renewal”, a critical study by Dr Maitha Abdulrahman Al Abdouli; and “Tis’an” by Dr Saeeda Saleh Al Marzooqi.

Al Qemma Publishing and Distribution House is also making its debut at Al Ain Book Festival, following its successful participation in the 2026 Abu Dhabi International Book Fair. Its performance there led the Emirates Publishers Association to nominate the publishing house to represent the UAE at the Frankfurt International Book Fair.

Abdulla Al Shehhi, the publishing house’s director, said that despite having been established just three months ago, it is taking a different approach to that of traditional publishing houses. The aim, he explained, is to build a stronger relationship with authors and give them greater support and visibility. This includes involving writers in workshops, lectures and seminars to develop their writing skills prior to publishing their first book.

The publishing house also plans to organise cultural events alongside its publishing activities, including sessions featuring artists and calligraphers, as well as discussions on a range of cultural topics.

Al Shehhi added that the publishing house has brought 50 new titles by authors of various nationalities to the festival. Its bestsellers include “Hello, Police” by Dr Asmaa Al Nuaimi, “On the Edge of Patience” by Maitha Al Muhairi, and two books by Emirati writer and content creator Hashem Al Wali: “Be Patient with a Beautiful Patience” and “Leave Them with a Beautiful Leave-Out”. His books attracted considerable interest at the recent Sharjah International Book Fair.

The publishing house’s stand will also host book signings for new releases, including “What We Never Said” by Ali Al Nuaimi and “And God Was Nearer” by Dr Ahmed Al Hosani, an Emirati cardiologist who is travelling from France especially to sign copies of his book in his hometown of Al Ain.

Darak Publishing & Distribution is taking part in the festival for the third consecutive year since its establishment in 2024. Its general manager and owner, Mohammed Issa Al Nasser, said that Al Ain Book Festival plays an important role in promoting knowledge. This year, the publishing house is presenting 14 new titles covering a range of subjects, including personal development, artificial intelligence studies, and the history and heritage of the UAE. Among the highlights is “Beyond the Ordinary” by Emirati writer and influencer Hamad bin Turki, which explores popular proverbs from the UAE and other Arab countries and their impact on professional success. The publishing house also continues to support Emirati writers, both morally and through its publishing work, by taking on the publication of their books, particularly those by emerging authors. Featured titles include “The Compass of the Soul” by Teela Ghanem and “Inkaya” by Emirati writer Khalaf Abdullah Khalaf.

Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to institutional and cultural sustainability, Alam Tamkeen Publishing & Distribution is participating in the festival for the fifth consecutive year. Its founder, Dr Omar Al Amiri, said the publishing house’s continued presence reflects the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s efforts to make it easier for publishers to operate and support the development of the publishing sector. He also highlighted Al Ain’s appeal as a cultural hub, home to the long-established United Arab Emirates University and its prominent library.

This year, the publishing house is focusing on self-development books in response to reader interest. It has released several specialised titles by Al Amiri, who is a consultant and certified trainer in leadership and personal development, including “The Right Start in a New Work Environment” and “The Right Way to Give Constructive Feedback”.

The publishing house is also celebrating the novel “It Never Crossed My Mind”, winner of the 2026 Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Award for Best Narrative Work. It continues to support emerging writers with titles such as “The Guardian and the Seashell” by Saif Al Amiri, “A Delayed Embrace in the Harbours of Waiting” by Rawda bin Awqad, and “We Are Not Angels” by Mira Al Shamsi.

By bringing together established and emerging publishing houses, Al Ain Book Festival continues to provide a supportive environment for the book industry and drive the growth of publishing. It also serves as a strong bridge between authors and an enthusiastic audience eager to discover knowledge and creativity in the heart of “An Oasis of Stories”. This reflects the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s vision of strengthening the presence of Arabic in society and supporting the continued growth of the publishing industry.