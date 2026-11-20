ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Day two of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) 2026 concluded with business agreements, spectacular fireworks display, following another busy day of business activity, industry discussions, on-water experiences and entertainment.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the eighth and largest edition of ADIBS is organised by ADNEC Group, taking place at the ADNEC Marina Hall until 22 November.

The day saw MERED and AAA Marine sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore the development of a new marina at Riviera Residences on Al Reem Island. The agreement aims to bring together luxury waterfront living, yachting and marine leisure, while contributing to the UAE’s position as a leading destination for maritime experiences and investment.

Further agreements were signed during the day, with The Captain’s Club signing three MoUs aimed at expanding boating services and supporting marine conservation. The first, with Jubail Marine Hub, will explore the establishment of a dedicated boat club at Marsa Al Jubail exclusively for Jubail Island residents. A second agreement with AL Khous Marine will explore the addition of houseboats to The Captain’s Club fleet in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, combining the club’s membership-based boating model with the expertise of an Abu Dhabi-based houseboat builder.

The third MoU, signed with Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Centre, will create more opportunities for Abu Dhabi’s boating and fishing communities to participate in marine conservation initiatives. Together, the agreements reflect the Show’s role in connecting organisations across the marine ecosystem and creating new opportunities for partnership and collaboration.

The Sea Trials also attracted significant interest, giving prospective buyers the opportunity to experience a selection of vessels on the water before making a purchase decision. More than 20 boats were available for trials, including the Navier N30, a 30-foot carbon-fibre electric hydrofoil vessel. Using active hydrofoils to lift the hull above the water, the vessel is designed to reduce drag while providing a smoother and quieter experience for passengers.

Women from across the maritime sector came together at ADIBS 2026 for the panel discussion “Courage, Confidence & Community: Women Who Dare to Navigate Differently”, held at the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show Media Centre, hosted aboard the J1 Houseboat and sponsored by Abu Dhabi Ship Building. Khaloud Al Subaihi, Manager of the Maritime Hub, opened the session, which featured Capt. Sahar Rasti, the first certified Emirati female maritime captain and CEO of Rahal Platform; Lisa Brashear, licensed captain and co-founder of Layla Del Mare; and Laura Hampton, Global Social Impact at SailGP.

The speakers shared their experiences of building careers on and around the water, highlighting the importance of greater access, training, confidence and community, while calling for more opportunities to introduce young people, particularly girls, to maritime activities from an early age. The discussion reinforced ADIBS’s role as a platform for women across the sector to connect, share knowledge and inspire the next generation.

At the Knowledge Box, Dr. Muhammad Saeed, Senior Research Scientist at Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, led a session titled The UAE Coast from Space, exploring the growing role of satellite technology in monitoring and understanding the UAE’s coastline. Using data from NASA and European satellites, the technology enables coastal areas to be mapped remotely, helping reduce the time and cost associated with traditional surveying methods. Drawing on more than 40 years of satellite imagery, the platforms can also track changes to Abu Dhabi’s coastline, including beach erosion and expansion.

The session also highlighted the wider environmental applications of satellite technology, including monitoring algal blooms, providing early warnings of red tides and detecting oil spills. The technology can further support port and marina intelligence by monitoring vessels, infrastructure and maritime activity, providing insights to support efficient operations, environmental protection and long-term coastal management.

During the second day’s Knowledge Box programme, Reem Al Hassani, CEO of Mr Marine Sports, moderated a session with Captain Rashid Al Hameli, Founder of Spearzone on underwater spearfishing using a speargun.

Captain Al Hameli spoke about his passion for fishing and the enjoyment he finds in spearfishing, saying: “When practising this type of fishing, which combines freediving and spearfishing, we are careful to avoid overfishing. We freedive using a speargun specifically designed for fishing. One of the most memorable experiences I have had was losing a fish that should have been relatively easy to catch and weighed around 25 kilograms.”

Captain Al Hameli added: “We should not catch everything we see, particularly small fish. Fishers should also respect fishing seasons to help protect fish species and avoid negatively affecting their populations. It is also better not to catch fish that we do not intend to eat.”

Across the Show, visitors continued to explore the latest boats, yachts, marine technologies and equipment from leading local, regional and international brands, alongside a diverse programme of water sports, demonstrations, activities and entertainment. The evening concluded with a fireworks display over the marina, bringing the second day of ADIBS 2026 to a close.