CONAKRY, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- Guinea on Thursday declared an end to an mpox outbreak after two full incubation periods passed without any new active cases or newly identified chains of transmission in the country.

The decision was made in line with international health criteria, health minister Khaite Sall said in an official statement read on national television.

Guinea confirmed its first mpox case in September 2024 in Macenta Prefecture, in the country's southeast.

The Ministry of Health and Public Hygiene led efforts in responding to the outbreak, with support from the National Health Security Agency, the World Health Organisation and the UN Children's Fund.

Health authorities urged the public and healthcare workers to remain vigilant, stressing the importance of continued surveillance and adherence to preventive measures.

Mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) is a viral illness caused by the monkeypox virus (Orthopoxvirus genus) that spreads through close contact and typically causes a painful rash, fever, and swollen lymph nodes. Most people recover within 2 to 4 weeks, though severe illness can occur in people with weakened immune systems, young children, or pregnant individuals.