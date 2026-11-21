SEOUL,21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- South Korea's exports topped US$1 trillion for the first time, more than a month before the end of the year, as a semiconductor boom drove shipments sharply higher from $700 billion last year, the industry ministry said.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources announced that South Korea's cumulative exports for this year had exceeded $1 trillion as of 2:09 p.m. Thursday.

South Korea is the fourth country in the world to reach the milestone, after the United States, China and Germany. The achievement follows the country's exports exceeding $700 billion last year.

"Semiconductors and computers have been the main drivers of this year's export growth, as global technology companies have ramped up investment in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure," the ministry said in a press release, carried by Yonhap News Agency.

The trade surplus totaled $294.9 billion in the first 10 months of this year, more than triple the previous full-year record of $95.2 billion set in 2017.

Rising memory chip prices have also boosted export values, reinforcing South Korea's position as a key supplier in the global artificial intelligence (AI) supply chain, the ministry said.

Semiconductor exports nearly tripled to $397 billion in the January-October period from $135 billion a year earlier, accounting for 43 percent of total exports.