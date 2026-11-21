DUBAI, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet, emphasised that future-ready legislation rest on robust legislative principles that safeguard rights, lasting regulatory intelligence capabilities, and safe environments for regulatory experimentation and continuous learning.

Delivering her keynote, “How Do We Legislate the Unknown?” at Dubai Future Week 2026, Her Excellency addressed the challenge governments face in legislating for a rapidly changing future and the importance of developing flexible legislative frameworks that anticipate change and enhance societal wellbeing.

She outlined the UAE’s legislative approach, grounded in principles that combine justice, equality, rights protection and equal opportunity with agility, foresight and advanced technologies. These principles also prioritize simpler procedures and requirements, translating legislative objectives into tangible benefits for people. She noted that the growing role of Agentic AI in government makes these principles increasingly important, ensuring that speed and efficiency are matched by fairness and clear responsibilities, while oversight and decision-making remain in human hands.

She highlighted the UAE Government’s ongoing development of the world’s first Regulatory Intelligence Ecosystem, which harnesses Agentic AI to connect legislation, court rulings, government services and public sentiment. The ecosystem aims to accelerate the regulatory cycle by up to 70%, monitor global developments and identify legislative gaps, drawing on these insights to develop legislation, support its real-time enforcement and impact assessment.

She also highlighted the role of the UAE’s federal regulatory sandbox “UAE RegLab” in providing a safe, government-led testing environment nationwide for emerging technologies and new business models that are not yet governed by existing regulations.

She emphasised the importance of generating evidence through practical trials to understand the effects of legislative options before adoption and enable responsible innovation.

She concluded by reaffirming the role of future-ready legislation in enabling opportunity, protecting rights and strengthening public trust, with people’s long-term wellbeing at the heart of its priorities.