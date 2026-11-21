LONDON, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned of a high death rate among children amid an outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo version of the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

There have been 1,207 confirmed cases of Ebola in children under the age of 5, and 844 of them have died, roughly 7 in 10, according to the latest data from the Congolese Ministry of Health and the WHO.

That is higher than among adults, for whom the fatality rate is around 50 percent, which is above previous Bundibugyo outbreaks but below the typical rates for Zaire, Muyembe and other types of Ebola, which can be up to 80 percent without treatment.

Reuters quoted officials from WHO and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) as saying that early diagnosis was difficult because bleeding symptoms are only occurring in around 5 percent to 10 percent of confirmed cases in the Bundibugyo outbreak, making it less common than in outbreaks of the more prevalent Ebola, Zaire.

The disease can therefore be mistaken for common illnesses such as malaria, potentially contributing to delays in detecting the outbreak. Diagnosis has also been complicated by the fact that tests designed for other Ebola species do not detect Bundibugyo.

It is also making it harder to track the spread, as many people do not suspect Ebola and seek care. Around 70 percent of patients are still dying in their communities rather than in healthcare centres.

Field research is continuing to better understand the strain and improve the health response. There are no licensed treatments or vaccines to fight it, while humanitarian and environmental challenges continue to hamper efforts to contain the outbreak and reduce deaths.

There have been more than 11,000 cases and over 5,500 deaths so far, with the Bundibugyo virus spreading at double the pace of the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak in West Africa, the largest on record.