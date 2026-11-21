LIMA, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck central Peru on Friday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said, sending some in the capital Lima into the streets, though there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.
The quake, which was felt in the capital Lima, struck in the Andean region of Junin at a depth of 129 km, according to Peru's Geophysical Institute.
The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami threat following the earthquake.
Peru lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismically active zone where tectonic plate movements frequently trigger quakes.