LIMA, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck central Peru on Friday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said, sending some in the capital Lima into the streets, though there ​were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

The quake, which was felt in the capital Lima, struck in the Andean region of Junin at a depth of 129 km, according ‌to Peru's Geophysical Institute.

The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no ​tsunami threat following the earthquake.

Peru lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismically active zone where tectonic plate movements frequently ​trigger quakes.