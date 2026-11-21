DUBAI, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- People need to keep practising the skills they develop by working through problems themselves as AI makes answers easier to access, panellists said during a session titled "What Must Stay Human?" at Dubai Future Week 2026.

Moderated by Wanjiku Kamau, AI author and strategist, the session brought together graphologist Emma Bache and Ahlam Bolooki, CEO of the Emirates Literature Foundation.

Bache noted that instant answers can save time and highlighted what people learn from working through mistakes. She encouraged people to “learn to fail and learn to grow from our failures” and to “enjoy the learning process as a journey, as opposed to just the final result and the answer”.

Kamau questioned what people take away from an exchange that ends with an instant answer, looking ahead to how AI could shape careers. Kamau suggested that the “human of the future” may increasingly be an adaptable generalist, able to draw on skills from several areas as work changes.

Organised by the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) under the theme "For the Human of the Future", Dubai Future Week is taking place from 18th to 21st November 2026, featuring a robust, action-packed agenda, with activities distributed across eight main concepts: The Big Stage, The Prototype Floor, The Pitch, The Policy Room, The Challenge, Offstage, 500 Future Minds and The District.-Ends-