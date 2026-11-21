DUBAI, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Julian Bleecker, Chief Imagination Officer at Near Future Laboratory, explored how curiosity, observation and imagination can help people shape possible futures in a session titled "The Future Is Too Important to Be Boring" at Dubai Future Week, organised by Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) under the theme "For the Human of the Future".

In his address, Dr. Bleecker said, “How do we venture into possibility when we don’t yet have the map, or even the language for what we might find? Exploring the future asks us to leave familiar ideas behind and to instead look at the world differently.”

He framed curiosity, observation, and imagination as everyday practices rather than abstract concepts, drawing directly on his extensive work in the fields of design and engineering.

Dr. Bleecker emphasised that people actively shape possible futures through what they notice, question, and create, which in turn helps individuals question what exists today and imagine what could exist tomorrow.

The session encouraged audience members to think about the future as an accessible, inclusive practice, rather than a specialist exercise.

Dubai Future Week features a robust, action-packed agenda, including keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, inspiring debates, challenges and competitions, pitch platforms, exhibitions, immersive future experiences, closed-door meetings, and offstage activations.

Activities are distributed across eight unique concepts: The Big Stage, The Prototype Floor, The Pitch, The Policy Room, The Challenge, Offstage, 500 Future Minds and The District.