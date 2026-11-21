ABU DHABI, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- The second annual meeting of the Middle East and North Africa Asset Recovery Inter-Agency Network (MENA-ARIN) opened on Saturday at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, bringing together representatives of member countries, observers, and network partners to strengthen cooperation in tracing, freezing, confiscating, and recovering proceeds of crime.

The two-day meeting, which concludes on 22nd November, marks the end of the UAE's 2026 Presidency of the network.

Hamid Saif AlZaabi, President of the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF), said that asset recovery is essential to combat financial crime, as confiscating illicit proceeds deprives criminals of the resources needed to continue their activities.

He stressed that returning funds to victims of fraud, in accordance with the law, helps ensure justice and strengthens confidence in judicial institutions.

AlZaabi said tracing funds early in investigations and maintaining coordination between investigative authorities and judicial bodies through to the enforcement of confiscation orders improve the prospects of recovering criminal proceeds. He also highlighted the need to equip competent authorities with the necessary expertise and resources.

He noted that direct communication through MENA-ARIN helps authorities understand the legal requirements of countries and prepare and follow up on mutual legal assistance requests.

AlZaabi also expressed MENAFATF’s interest in drawing on the network’s experiences to develop capacity-building programmes tailored to regional needs.

Brigadier General Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Ahmad, Director-General of the Federal Criminal Police at the Ministry of Interior, speaking on behalf of the network’s Presidency, said facilitating cooperation among national contact points had been a key priority of the UAE’s Presidency, as direct communication helps accelerate responses to requests involving cross-border cases.

He said cooperation with the network's Secretariat included developing a standardised information-sharing request template, identifying the needs of national contact points and expanding cooperation with other asset recovery networks.

He noted that during the UAE’s Presidency, eight entities joined the network as observers, while 172 incoming and 17 outgoing cooperation requests were recorded, according to the network’s data.

Fayez Al Baqami, Secretary-General of MENA-ARIN, said that the Secretariat continues to support member countries in developing information-sharing mechanisms and facilitating the follow-up of cooperation requests among national contact points.

He added that feedback from national contact points helps identify training and technical assistance priorities and address challenges in preparing and responding to requests.

Al Baqami also highlighted the importance of cooperation with observers and other asset recovery networks in facilitating direct communication between authorities handling cases extending beyond the region.

The meetings will feature presentations of practical experiences from member countries in tracing assets across borders, discussions on accelerating the processing and follow-up of urgent cooperation requests, and an assessment of the training and capacity-building needs of national contact points.

Qatar is scheduled to assume the network’s Presidency for 2027 at the conclusion of the meeting.