BUCHAREST, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), participated in the 15th Bucharest Forum, held in the Romanian capital under the theme "On the Edge of Realignment".

The forum brought together leaders, officials, policymakers, experts and representatives of international organisations and think tanks to discuss geopolitical and economic shifts and challenges to international security and stability.

Speaking during a panel discussion titled “Europe’s Southern Gateway and the MiddleEast’s War Economy”, Al Nuaimi said the world was undergoing a historic transformation, with the international order established after the Second World War giving way to a new global order.

He stressed that these changes require countries to reassess their national priorities and international partnerships, adapt to emerging realities and take responsibility for safeguarding their security, interests and the future of their people rather than relying on external assistance or blaming others.

Al Nuaimi highlighted the UAE's response to Iranian attacks during the current year, saying the country had successfully countered extensive daily missile and drone attacks targeting its territory and civilian and vital infrastructure.

He said the attacks had not undermined the UAE's security or stability, with educational institutions, workplaces and public facilities continuing to operate normally. He attributed this resilience to the humanitarian values underpinning the UAE, which have enabled people of different nationalities, cultures and religions to live together in peace, security and harmony.

Al Nuaimi said the experience had strengthened international confidence in the UAE, noting that many European nationals now viewed the country as a more attractive destination for living and working than before the attacks.

Addressing the future of international relations, he said genuine partnerships do not require agreement on every issue but should focus on advancing shared interests while maintaining dialogue on differences.

He stressed that divergent positions should not prevent countries from sustaining international relations and cooperation.

On US foreign policy and Washington's future international role, Al Nuaimi emphasised the importance of strengthening dialogue with the United States and highlighting the strategic value and mutual benefits of existing partnerships to encourage continued cooperation with countries in the region.

Over two days, the forum addressed shifts in the global balance of power, economic and trade relations, security and geopolitical challenges, energy security and supply chains.

Discussions also examined the role of technology, artificial intelligence and innovation in shaping the global economy, as well as the impact of regional conflicts on international stability and cooperation.