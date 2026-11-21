ABU DHABI, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) showcased career pathways for young UAE nationals at this year’s Tawdheef x Zaheb through its National Training and Graduate Training programmes.

At this year’s event, EGA received 1,669 applications from UAE national job seekers, with EGA’s recruitment team conducting interviews for a range of career opportunities across its operations.

Abdulnasser bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of EGA, said, “Young UAE nationals have an important role to play in EGA’s future. Through our National Training and Graduate Training programmes, we provide clear pathways for young people to begin their careers, develop their capabilities and grow into increasingly responsible roles.”

EGA has developed UAE National talent through its training programmes for more than four decades. The programmes prepare high school leavers for technical roles in EGA’s industrial operations and administration. More than 5,000 UAE nationals have graduated from these programmes since they were first established in 1982, with many going on to have long careers at EGA and some reaching senior leadership positions.

EGA’s Graduate Training programme provides university graduates with 18 or 24 months of training for supervisory positions in corporate functions or industrial operations, including front-line roles. EGA currently employs 58 graduate trainees, including 19 women.

So far in 2026, EGA has hired 110 UAE nationals, including 51 women. More than 1,300 UAE Nationals work at EGA, with over 700 Emirati employees under the age of 35. In 2025, more than 220 UAE nationals joined EGA, including 112 women, and more than 80 per cent of UAE National recruits joined roles in the company’s operations.

Tawdheef x Zaheb is part of EGA’s broader engagement with UAE Nationals seeking career opportunities. So far in 2026, the company has participated in 61 career and recruitment events, including major career fairs and EGA-led recruitment open days conducted internally and with government partners.