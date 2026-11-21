SHARJAH, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 11th Luxor Arabic Poetry Festival concluded after four days of activities organised by Sharjah's Department of Culture in collaboration with Egypt's Ministry of Culture, bringing together more than 90 creative figures from 21 Egyptian governorates.

The closing ceremony was held at the open-air theatre of the Misr Public Library's Luxor branch, attended by Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah's Department of Culture; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of the Department's Cultural Affairs Department; Dr. Mahmoud Hamed, Head of the Fine Arts Sector at Egypt's Ministry of Culture, representing Dr Abdelaziz Konsowa, Minister of Higher Education and Acting Minister of Culture; Dr Ahmed Mohie Hamza, Dean of the Faculty of Fine Arts at Luxor University; Hussein Al Qabbahi, Director of the House of Poetry; alongside poets and cultural figures.

Participating poets praised Sharjah's contribution to cultural development in Egypt and the Arab world, highlighting the role of Houses of Poetry in supporting literary creativity and nurturing emerging talent.

They noted that the House of Poetry in Luxor, established as part of Sharjah's cultural initiatives, has become a platform for young poets to develop their skills and engage with the wider literary community.

In his closing address, Al Owais thanked the participating poets for their contributions, reaffirming the continued support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for the festival and its cultural activities.

He also highlighted the Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity (First Publication), which supports writers under 40 across various literary fields, including poetry. He noted that previous participants had gone on to become established literary critics, while younger generations continued to contribute to the development of Arabic poetry.

Al Qabbahi expressed appreciation for H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan's longstanding cultural contributions to Egypt, particularly Luxor, and thanked Sharjah's Department of Culture, Egypt's Ministry of Culture, the Luxor Public Library and Luxor University for supporting the festival.

Dr. Ahmed Mohie Hamza highlighted the 11-year cultural partnership between Luxor University and the House of Poetry, which has resulted in numerous art exhibitions and joint initiatives.

He said the House of Poetry had expanded its activities beyond poetry to include literary criticism and the arts, strengthening its cultural presence and reflecting Sharjah's continued support.

The festival's second day featured five activities: a literary criticism seminar, a poetry session, the opening of a fine arts exhibition featuring 50 students, an evening of poetry readings, and book-signing sessions for poetry collections by Egyptian writers published by Sharjah's Department of Culture.