ABU DHABI, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Women's Union (GWU) has received an official delegation from Vietnam's Dak Lak province at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi to discuss strengthening cooperation and exchanging expertise in women's empowerment and community development.

During the visit, both sides explored opportunities for cooperation on programmes and initiatives supporting women.

The GWU highlighted its key initiatives and achievements in empowering Emirati women and enhancing their participation in national development, in line with the vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

The delegation toured Al Jawhara Hall, where it viewed medals and awards presented to H.H. Sheikha Fatima by world leaders and local and international organisations in recognition of her humanitarian and charitable contributions and efforts to advance women's empowerment.

The visit also included a tour of the permanent exhibition showcasing traditional crafts and heritage industries, as well as the heritage tent, where the delegation learned about Emirati customs and traditions.

The Vietnamese delegation expressed appreciation for the warm welcome and praised the achievements of Emirati women, attributing their progress to the UAE leadership's support and Sheikha Fatima's efforts to create an environment that fosters women's excellence and creativity.

The delegation also stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation with the GWU and exchanging expertise in social, economic and cultural empowerment to support sustainable development in both countries.