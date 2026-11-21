DUBAI, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE chapter of the Young Presidents’ Organisation (YPO Emirates) marked its 50th anniversary with a symposium that brought together 170 business leaders at the historic Union House within the Etihad Museum, where the document establishing the United Arab Emirates was signed.

The gathering reflected on five decades of entrepreneurship, leadership and contributions to the UAE’s development, while exploring emerging opportunities and trends shaping its future.

The symposium was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; along with dignitaries, senior executives, entrepreneurs and members of the YPO community.

During the event, YPO Emirates presented H.H. Sheikha Latifa with its first Honorary Membership in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the UAE’s cultural and economic development.

Hamid Jafar, Founding Chapter Chair of YPO Emirates, said, “When we established this chapter 50 years ago, we believed in the power of bringing business leaders together to exchange knowledge, learn from one another and contribute to the wider community. Marking this anniversary at Union House holds particular significance, given how closely our journey has been intertwined with the UAE’s remarkable development.

"We are deeply grateful for the leadership’s vision and spirit of openness that have enabled generations of entrepreneurs and businesses to grow and prosper.”

A commemorative photographic exhibition traced the chapter’s journey since its establishment in 1976, highlighting its founding members, successive generations of business leaders and major milestones over the past five decades.

The first YPO chapter established in the Middle East, YPO Emirates is also among the organisation’s longest-standing chapters globally. Today, it has approximately 200 members representing more than 24 nationalities and over 30 industries.

The symposium featured discussions on the chapter’s origins, its contributions to the UAE’s economic development and the role of pioneering business leaders in advancing key sectors. Sessions also explored the future of entrepreneurship, the opportunities presented by artificial intelligence and technological advances, and their implications for businesses in the UAE.

The programme included conversations with prominent business figures, an intergenerational discussion between founding members and emerging leaders, and a panel examining the impact of AI on the future of business.

Nadim Samara, Current Chapter Chair of YPO Emirates, said, “This anniversary is an opportunity to honour the pioneers who laid the foundations of our chapter and reflect on the responsibility we share in shaping its future. Our community brings together leaders from different generations, industries and nationalities, united by a commitment to responsible leadership, collaboration and continuous learning.”

He added, "As artificial intelligence and emerging technologies transform the business landscape, YPO Emirates will continue to connect people, knowledge and ideas, creating opportunities that contribute to the UAE’s continued progress and ambitions.”

As part of its 50th anniversary celebrations, YPO Emirates announced a special Impact Pledge, reaffirming its commitment to supporting communities and contributing to the UAE’s social development.

Aligned with UAE national priorities, the 10-year initiative focuses on three areas: environmental conservation, community support and access to education.

The pledge includes planting and maintaining 100,000 trees, distributing 100,000 meals alongside regular charitable initiatives, and establishing a task force to work with leading UAE educators to support the development and maintenance of schools in lower-income countries. It also aims to expand educational opportunities for underprivileged communities within the UAE.

Founded in 1950, YPO is a global leadership community comprising more than 30,000 chief executives and business leaders across 140 countries. Through its international network of chapters, peer forums and events, the organisation promotes knowledge exchange, professional development and connections among business leaders worldwide.