ABU DHABI, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE and Qatar held a meeting of their joint technical teams to review progress on security and traffic projects and explore ways to strengthen cooperation between their police and security agencies.

The UAE Ministry of Interior delegation was led by Brigadier Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Ahmad, Director-General of the Federal Criminal Police and Head of the Technical Team for Joint Security Projects, while the Qatari delegation was headed by Brigadier Mohammed bin Jassim Al Thani, Assistant Director-General of the General Directorate of Traffic at Qatar's Ministry of Interior.

The meeting reviewed progress on integrating the two countries' traffic systems as part of a broader Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) initiative. Participants also discussed proposed joint projects to enhance police coordination, exchange expertise and strengthen public safety and crime prevention.