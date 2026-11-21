DUBAI, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Family, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), launched the "Fun Run & Go Blue" event as part of the first nationwide Early Childhood Week, encouraging children and parents to engage in physical activity and spend quality time together.

Organised in collaboration with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the event was held at Al Warqa’a Park in Dubai in conjunction with World Children's Day. It aims to raise awareness of children’s rights and encourage children and their families to adopt healthy lifestyles and enjoy shared experiences within a supportive community environment.

The run was attended by Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family and Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, alongside participating families and children.

Early Childhood Week is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of ECA, from 16th to 22nd November under the theme "Every Moment Matters". It features around 300 activities organised by more than 130 government and private entities across the UAE.

Suhail said, “Investing in early childhood is an investment in the capabilities of future generations and the future of society. Instilling healthy and active lifestyle habits from the earliest years is a key foundation for nurturing a generation that enjoys good health and has the ability to learn, participate and contribute to its community.”

She said the initiative promotes children's rights, physical activity and family engagement, while providing opportunities for development, learning and play.

Suhail added that Early Childhood Week seeks to strengthen cooperation among families, institutions and various sectors to support children's development, in line with the National Family Growth Agenda 2031, which identifies family growth and stability as national priorities.

She stressed the importance of creating supportive environments that enable parents to fulfil their roles and provide children with equal opportunities to develop their abilities and potential.

“We seek to ensure that the impact of these initiatives extends into families’ everyday lives, making physical activity, play and shared interaction an integral part of a lifestyle that promotes children’s health and well-being,” she said.

Lana Al-Wreikat, UNICEF Gulf Area Office Director, said, “Every child deserves the opportunity to grow, play, learn and thrive in a safe and nurturing environment. World Children's Day reminds us that protecting children's rights and investing in their early years is a shared responsibility. Through initiatives such as the Childhood Fun Run and UNICEF's Go Blue campaign; we are bringing families and communities together to celebrate childhood and highlight the importance of play in children's development.”

She added, “This year, we are especially pleased to see the spirit of this initiative extend beyond the UAE, with children and UNICEF teams in Aleppo and Idlib, Syria, joining the celebrations. It is a powerful reminder that, wherever they are, children share the same rights and deserve the same opportunities to enjoy their childhood and reach their full potential.”

The initiative features a one-kilometre fun run for children aged up to eight, accompanied by parents and caregivers, at locations across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah. The activities are designed to accommodate different age groups and abilities while encouraging outdoor participation.

The run is scheduled for 4:00 pm at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Al Warqa'a Park in Dubai, Al Safia Park in Ajman and Saqr Park in Ras Al Khaimah. Earlier activities were held at 9:00 am at the Higher Colleges of Technology campuses in Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.

Participants wore blue as part of the "Together in Blue" campaign to raise awareness of children's rights and promote equal opportunities for children to play, learn and develop in safe environments.

The campaign also encourages government and private-sector entities, institutions and individuals to incorporate blue into their premises and activities to demonstrate support for children's rights.

The event is organised in partnership with UNICEF, with the participation of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Dubai Sports Council, Ras Al Khaimah's Events Standing Committee, Higher Colleges of Technology and the Department of Tourism, Culture and Media – Ajman.

In Abu Dhabi, M42's Outpatient Care brands collaborated with ECA to provide interactive physical activities encouraging children and families to adopt healthy habits.

The Ministry of Family and ECA are organising the first nationwide Early Childhood Week across all seven emirates as part of the National Year of the Family 2026.

Targeting children from birth to eight years old, their families and caregivers, the programme includes educational activities, reading, arts, sports, cultural and heritage experiences, workshops and community initiatives aimed at supporting early childhood development.

Families can find event schedules, venues and registration details at www.ecweek.ae or through the Ministry of Family's and ECA's social media channels.