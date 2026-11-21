CAP CANA/DUBAi, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Leaders’ Meeting, held as part of the World Governments Summit Dialogue for Latin America and the Caribbean, explored ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between the UAE and countries across the region and expand economic and investment cooperation.

Discussions focused on translating shared opportunities into projects and partnerships that advance development priorities and mutual interests.

Held in Cap Cana, Dominican Republic, as part of the Dialogue taking place on 20th and 21st November, the meeting provided a platform for direct dialogue among government leaders on prospects for cooperation between the two regions. Discussions focused on creating an attractive investment environment, facilitating trade and developing long-term partnerships that deliver sustainable economic and development value.

The meeting was attended by Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State and Head of the UAE delegation; José Raúl Mulino, President of the Republic of Panama; María José Pinto, Acting President of the Republic of Ecuador; the Honourable Philip Davis, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas; the Honourable Brigadier Mark Phillips, Prime Minister of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana; and the Honourable Dr. Natalio Wheatley, Premier of the British Virgin Islands. Also attending were Víctor Bisonó, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic, and Noemí Espinoza, Secretary-General of the Association of Caribbean States.

The discussion was moderated by Mohamed Yousef Al Sharhan, Managing Director of the World Governments Summit Organisation, with participating leaders sharing their perspectives on relations and prospects for cooperation.

In his opening address to the Dialogue, President Luis Abinader outlined the Dominican Republic’s ambition to strengthen its role as a bridge connecting Latin America and the Caribbean with the Middle East. He stressed the importance of sustaining joint efforts beyond the Dialogue and measuring its impact through the results it delivers for businesses, young people, communities and government services.

He said, “We are committed to organising this Dialogue every year and working throughout the year to ensure it delivers tangible results.”

President Abinader added that his vision for the future of relations between the two regions centres on expanding business cooperation, strengthening two-way investment flows, creating new opportunities for young people to exchange knowledge and expertise, and deepening ties between communities.

He identified logistics, free zones, trade, hospitality and tourism as key areas for expanding cooperation, citing the partnership with DP World and the Caucedo Port development project as examples of projects that modernise infrastructure, stimulate economic activity and create jobs.

He also expressed his aspiration to establish a direct Emirates flight between Dubai and the Dominican Republic, in cooperation with the relevant authorities and the airline, and to work towards creating the conditions needed to achieve this.

Sheikh Shakhboot conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness’s emphasis on strengthening the strategic partnership between the UAE and the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean.

He highlighted the considerable potential underpinning relations between the two regions, offering promising opportunities to diversify markets, strengthen economic connectivity and expand cooperation.

Sheikh Shakhboot said, “We believe the next phase requires us to move from dialogue to action, from identifying opportunities to implementing projects, and from bilateral cooperation to building broader partnerships that connect our two regions.”

He added, “We therefore look forward to the World Governments Summit Dialogue in Latin America and the Caribbean identifying clear shared priorities, tasking our relevant teams with following them up, and translating them into initiatives and partnerships with tangible economic and development impact.”

He highlighted the role of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements in opening new markets, facilitating trade and investment, and enabling businesses to benefit from opportunities in both directions. He cited DP World’s expansion of Caucedo Port and its associated free zone as an example of partnerships that strengthen connections between markets in Latin America and the Caribbean and the Gulf, Asia and Africa.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan highlighted promising opportunities to deepen cooperation in renewable energy, food security, technology, infrastructure and water security. He pointed to the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, which the UAE is co-hosting with the Republic of Senegal, as an opportunity to develop practical partnerships and projects that strengthen water security and the sustainability of water resources.

President Mulino said that building a sustainable future requires responsible decisions that look beyond short-term gains and strengthen the foundations of growth for future generations.

He explained that Panama is working to strengthen its public finances, modernise its institutions, accelerate digital transformation and develop human capital to support innovation, enhance resilience and reinforce confidence in its economy.

He noted that his country aims to capitalise on its geographical position to become a strategic platform for trade and investment by developing an integrated ecosystem encompassing the canal, ports, logistics and energy. He reaffirmed Panama’s openness to international partnerships that enhance the competitiveness of the region’s economies and expand opportunities for development and prosperity for its people.

María Pinto said that transforming natural wealth into sustainable economic and development value requires responsible resource management that creates jobs, attracts investment and improves living standards.

She noted that President Daniel Noboa’s government has launched Ecuador’s Growth Agenda 2040 to diversify the economy, advance innovation and build international partnerships that provide financing, technology and knowledge, support responsible investment and preserve natural resources.

She said the success of economies is measured not only by the scale of their resources, but also by the opportunities they create and the quality of life they deliver.

The challenge, she stressed, is to turn resources into knowledge, innovation and productivity, ensuring that every investment builds lasting capabilities and every partnership opens broader horizons for future generations.

The Honourable Philip Davis extended his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and commended the World Governments Summit Organisation’s efforts in organising the Dialogue.

In his address, he stressed the need to translate the Dialogue’s outcomes into practical results, strengthen the role of international law and modernise international institutions to keep pace with global change.

He called for climate finance to be directed towards the countries and communities most exposed to risk, strengthening their ability to prepare for disasters and address their consequences, protect future generations and build a safer, more stable future.

The Honourable Mark Phillips said the Dialogue provides an opportunity to discuss issues central to advancing government performance and improving services to meet communities’ needs.

He stressed that achieving sustainable development in the region requires collective effort and a comprehensive programme of action focused on addressing climate change, strengthening food and energy security, accelerating digital transformation, and expanding trade and investment to support economic diversification and sustainable growth.

He said the Dialogue gains greater significance through closer cooperation and deeper integration, calling for new partnership mechanisms and expanded technical cooperation, knowledge exchange and engagement within and beyond the region.

Phillips highlighted the importance of using technology to build more efficient, transparent government institutions that respond to citizens’ needs, and strengthening partnerships to uphold peace, sovereignty and the rule of law, turning shared challenges into opportunities for progress and sustainable prosperity.

Al Sharhan said the World Governments Summit Dialogue in Latin America and the Caribbean enables governments to shape a shared vision for the future of cooperation between the two regions and direct partnerships towards development priorities that harness economic potential and expand opportunities for sustainable growth.

He explained that the Dialogue’s outcomes focused on strengthening long-term partnerships, aligning government visions and translating shared priorities into projects that benefit national economies and the lives of their communities.

The meeting strengthened opportunities to align priorities and policies with available investment potential and consolidate the foundations of sustainable cooperation between the UAE and the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan renewed the invitation to participating leaders to attend the World Governments Summit, scheduled to take place in Dubai in February 2027, to continue exchanging expertise and build on the priorities addressed in the discussions.

The Leaders’ Meeting was held as part of the World Governments Summit Dialogue, organised by the World Governments Summit Organisation in partnership with the Government of the Dominican Republic and the Centre for Public Policy Analysis.

The Dialogue brought together heads of state and government, more than 70 speakers, representatives from over 30 countries, and more than 120 private sector companies and institutions.