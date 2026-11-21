ABU DHABI, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, received a delegation from the Washington-based Arab Gulf States Institute at his majlis in Abu Dhabi.

The delegation was led by Ambassador Douglas A. Silliman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Institute, and included eight members of its Board of Directors. The delegation is visiting the UAE to hold the Institute's autumn board meeting.

Sheikh Nahyan welcomed Silliman and the delegation, wishing them a pleasant stay in the UAE and success in their meeting.

Silliman and the delegation thanked Sheikh Nahyan for his warm welcome and expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to meet him during their visit.

The Arab Gulf States Institute is an independent, non-profit research organisation focusing on relations between the United States and the Arab Gulf states. It publishes research and analysis on political, economic, social and cultural issues in the region and organises discussions that bring together researchers and experts to exchange views.