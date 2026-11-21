DUBAI, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- A session titled "The Future Has a History" highlighted the role of history in shaping the future at Dubai Future Week 2026, organised by Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) under the theme "For the Human of the Future" from 18th to 21st November.

The session featured Nils Gilman, Senior Advisor at Berggruen Institute and Deputy Editor at Noema Magazine, and Peter Frankopan, Professor of Global History at Oxford University.

The discussion considered how earlier generations responded when new inventions arrived, established assumptions collapsed and rapid change made the future feel unprecedented. By looking backwards at how societies imagined, feared and misunderstood change, the speakers examined recurring patterns that may sharpen present-day judgement.

Examining recurring historical cycles, Gilman and Frankopan contrasted contemporary beliefs in linear progress with earlier historical views that saw civilisations through cycles or persistent decline.

Addressing the imbalance between scientific and ethical advancement, Gilman noted that while society has successfully institutionalised technological innovation through research pipelines, it still lacks comparable mechanisms to translate moral philosophy into systematic human progress.

Pointing to this deficit, he highlighted a major opportunity for philanthropists and institutions to build frameworks that deliberately foster moral improvement. Turning to the durability of societal progress, Gilman argued that continued advancement hinges directly on the strength of institutional performance. The conversation invited audiences to see history not as a prediction of what comes next, but as a source of perspective when confronting uncertainty.