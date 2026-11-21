ABU DHABI, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with Georgia over the victims of a collapsed residential building in one of the districts in the capital, Tbilisi, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to Georgia and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.