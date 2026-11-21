BEIRUT, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from the United Arab Emirates, led by Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, paid an official visit to the Republic of Lebanon, beginning with a meeting with Joseph Aoun, President of the Lebanese Republic.

During the meeting, Al Sayegh conveyed to the Lebanese President the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with their best wishes for continued progress and prosperity for Lebanon and its people.

Al Sayegh reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to supporting Lebanon and its people. The meeting also addressed the longstanding relations between the two countries and explored ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in the healthcare and humanitarian sectors.

President Aoun reciprocated the greetings, extending his best wishes to the UAE leadership, government and people for continued growth and prosperity. He also expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s continued support for Lebanon.

The delegation also met with Dr. Rakan Nassereddine, Lebanon’s Minister of Public Health, to discuss existing cooperation between the two countries in the healthcare sector and opportunities to further strengthen collaboration to improve healthcare services.

The delegation concluded its visit with a tour of the Children’s Cancer Center, where members were briefed on the services provided by the center and its operations.