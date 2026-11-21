DUBAI, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Drug Enforcement Authority (NDEA) and the World Police Summit signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairman of the NDEA, and Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

The agreement aims to strengthen strategic cooperation, exchange expertise and knowledge, and develop joint initiatives in the field of combating drugs, thereby supporting national and international efforts to address this growing challenge.

It also seeks to enhance the strategic partnership between the two parties by developing the drug-fighting pillar within the activities of the World Police Summit and enriching its agenda with field expertise, security studies, and specialised research. This will also involve organising training programmes and workshops, attracting international expertise, and leveraging modern technologies, innovation, and artificial intelligence to support anti-drug efforts.

The MoU further provides for enhanced cooperation in preparing joint reports, studies, and initiatives, as well as exchanging best practices and international experiences. These efforts will contribute to developing institutional capabilities, improving the efficiency of police and security operations, and consolidating the position of the United Arab Emirates as a global platform for cooperation and the exchange of expertise in addressing drug-related challenges.